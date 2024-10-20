iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Oct 202418 Nov 2024
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024. Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/10/2024) SAHASRA ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange that the revised date of Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Pursuant to Regulations 52 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 Submission of unaudited financial results of the company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024) Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 18, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)

