Summary

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 16, 1991 with the object of designing, developing, installing and maintaining software packages for domestic and international markets. The company was registered as 100% Export Oriented Unit with Software Technology Parks of India, Department of Electronics, Govt. of India, New Delhi.The Company is a software development and consultancy company. The company is engaged in the Manufacture and sale of Safety Systems like Anti-Collision Devices for Railways and Software Services. They are an ISO 9001:2000 certified company with expertise in Software, Hardware development and Systems Integration. The company holds exclusive license for manufacturing, installation, commissioning and maintenance of anti-collision systems in India. They are also an outsourced facility for the Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd for manufacture and supply of ACDs and related accessories. They are also a technology partner for the development and implementation of ADDs for Metro Sky-Bus Urban Transportation System, Advanced Railway Signal Systems and other safety systems. They hold the exclusive marketing rights of ACD systems all over the world except India.In March 1992, the company developed the software Mimex for GUI application. In March 1993, they exported Mimex and developed product like learnX, Flicker and MathX. In March 1995, they exported the software MathX. In September 1996, they made as business relationship with Konkan Railway Co

