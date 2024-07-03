Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹1,371
Prev. Close₹1,383.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,156.3
Day's High₹1,384.85
Day's Low₹1,314.25
52 Week's High₹1,580
52 Week's Low₹335
Book Value₹79.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,202.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.76
15.46
18.02
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.05
76.83
40.58
57.58
Net Worth
121.81
92.29
58.6
70.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.57
14.62
13.3
12.3
yoy growth (%)
6.53
9.88
8.16
1.31
Raw materials
-4.04
-10.03
-2.18
-12.73
As % of sales
25.94
68.62
16.4
103.49
Employee costs
-4.88
-4.4
-4.85
-5.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
8.02
-14.98
-24.87
Depreciation
-1.55
-1.73
-2.24
-2.55
Tax paid
-0.05
0.03
0.56
-2.16
Working capital
13.11
-23.1
-5.37
-14.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.53
9.88
8.16
1.31
Op profit growth
-114.65
-29.57
-50.77
146.14
EBIT growth
-85.6
-178.88
-45.31
124.61
Net profit growth
-95.38
-155.88
311.23
-73.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19.6
4.04
6.65
18.32
14.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.6
4.04
6.65
18.32
14.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.31
0.78
1.71
1.26
18.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anji Raju
Director
Janardhana Reddy Vinta
Whole-time Director
M B Narayana Raju
Director
Sree Lakshmi Manthena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasada Rao Kalluri
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sreenivasa Rao Ravinuthala
Independent Director
Soma Sekhara Rao Koganti
Whole-time Director
Sitarama Raju Manthena
Independent Director
A V S Krishna Mohan
Independent Director
Adabala Seshagiri Rao
Independent Director
P Dinakara Rao
Independent Director
Ayyagari Viswanadha Sarma
Reports by Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
Summary
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 16, 1991 with the object of designing, developing, installing and maintaining software packages for domestic and international markets. The company was registered as 100% Export Oriented Unit with Software Technology Parks of India, Department of Electronics, Govt. of India, New Delhi.The Company is a software development and consultancy company. The company is engaged in the Manufacture and sale of Safety Systems like Anti-Collision Devices for Railways and Software Services. They are an ISO 9001:2000 certified company with expertise in Software, Hardware development and Systems Integration. The company holds exclusive license for manufacturing, installation, commissioning and maintenance of anti-collision systems in India. They are also an outsourced facility for the Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd for manufacture and supply of ACDs and related accessories. They are also a technology partner for the development and implementation of ADDs for Metro Sky-Bus Urban Transportation System, Advanced Railway Signal Systems and other safety systems. They hold the exclusive marketing rights of ACD systems all over the world except India.In March 1992, the company developed the software Mimex for GUI application. In March 1993, they exported Mimex and developed product like learnX, Flicker and MathX. In March 1995, they exported the software MathX. In September 1996, they made as business relationship with Konkan Railway Co
Read More
The Kernex Microsystems India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1314.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is ₹2202.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is 0 and 17.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kernex Microsystems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is ₹335 and ₹1580 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kernex Microsystems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 128.52%, 3 Years at 119.79%, 1 Year at 134.81%, 6 Month at 223.49%, 3 Month at 85.41% and 1 Month at 22.90%.
