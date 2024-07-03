iifl-logo-icon 1
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Share Price

1,314.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

  Open1,371
  Day's High1,384.85
  52 Wk High1,580
  Prev. Close1,383.4
  Day's Low1,314.25
  52 Wk Low 335
  Turnover (lac)1,156.3
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value79.4
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,202.61
  Div. Yield0
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

1,371

Prev. Close

1,383.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1,156.3

Day's High

1,384.85

Day's Low

1,314.25

52 Week's High

1,580

52 Week's Low

335

Book Value

79.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,202.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.13%

Foreign: 29.13%

Indian: 0.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.59%

Non-Institutions: 70.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.76

15.46

18.02

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.05

76.83

40.58

57.58

Net Worth

121.81

92.29

58.6

70.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.57

14.62

13.3

12.3

yoy growth (%)

6.53

9.88

8.16

1.31

Raw materials

-4.04

-10.03

-2.18

-12.73

As % of sales

25.94

68.62

16.4

103.49

Employee costs

-4.88

-4.4

-4.85

-5.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

8.02

-14.98

-24.87

Depreciation

-1.55

-1.73

-2.24

-2.55

Tax paid

-0.05

0.03

0.56

-2.16

Working capital

13.11

-23.1

-5.37

-14.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.53

9.88

8.16

1.31

Op profit growth

-114.65

-29.57

-50.77

146.14

EBIT growth

-85.6

-178.88

-45.31

124.61

Net profit growth

-95.38

-155.88

311.23

-73.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19.6

4.04

6.65

18.32

14.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.6

4.04

6.65

18.32

14.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.31

0.78

1.71

1.26

18.29

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Anji Raju

Director

Janardhana Reddy Vinta

Whole-time Director

M B Narayana Raju

Director

Sree Lakshmi Manthena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasada Rao Kalluri

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sreenivasa Rao Ravinuthala

Independent Director

Soma Sekhara Rao Koganti

Whole-time Director

Sitarama Raju Manthena

Independent Director

A V S Krishna Mohan

Independent Director

Adabala Seshagiri Rao

Independent Director

P Dinakara Rao

Independent Director

Ayyagari Viswanadha Sarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

Summary

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd was incorporated on September 16, 1991 with the object of designing, developing, installing and maintaining software packages for domestic and international markets. The company was registered as 100% Export Oriented Unit with Software Technology Parks of India, Department of Electronics, Govt. of India, New Delhi.The Company is a software development and consultancy company. The company is engaged in the Manufacture and sale of Safety Systems like Anti-Collision Devices for Railways and Software Services. They are an ISO 9001:2000 certified company with expertise in Software, Hardware development and Systems Integration. The company holds exclusive license for manufacturing, installation, commissioning and maintenance of anti-collision systems in India. They are also an outsourced facility for the Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd for manufacture and supply of ACDs and related accessories. They are also a technology partner for the development and implementation of ADDs for Metro Sky-Bus Urban Transportation System, Advanced Railway Signal Systems and other safety systems. They hold the exclusive marketing rights of ACD systems all over the world except India.In March 1992, the company developed the software Mimex for GUI application. In March 1993, they exported Mimex and developed product like learnX, Flicker and MathX. In March 1995, they exported the software MathX. In September 1996, they made as business relationship with Konkan Railway Co
Company FAQs

What is the Kernex Microsystems India Ltd share price today?

The Kernex Microsystems India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1314.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is ₹2202.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is 0 and 17.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kernex Microsystems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is ₹335 and ₹1580 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd?

Kernex Microsystems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 128.52%, 3 Years at 119.79%, 1 Year at 134.81%, 6 Month at 223.49%, 3 Month at 85.41% and 1 Month at 22.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kernex Microsystems India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.15 %
Institutions - 0.59 %
Public - 70.26 %

