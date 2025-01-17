iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Key Ratios

1,349.45
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.13

11.84

8.16

1.31

Op profit growth

-152.17

-27.43

-51.89

140.24

EBIT growth

-61.72

-179.24

-46.43

119.98

Net profit growth

-41

-123.27

263.34

-74.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.88

-49.29

-75.97

-170.81

EBIT margin

19.26

61.96

-87.45

-176.58

Net profit margin

11.02

23.01

-110.59

-32.92

RoCE

4.6

10.73

-10.8

-17.83

RoNW

0.83

1.26

-4.49

-1.09

RoA

0.65

0.99

-3.41

-0.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.62

2.74

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.37

1.35

-13.56

-5.28

Book value per share

50.12

47.17

60.94

70.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.98

4.78

0

0

P/CEPS

178.72

9.66

-2.74

-7.77

P/B

1.32

0.27

0.61

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

16.82

1.1

-7.03

-3.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.54

1

-3.69

8.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

247.5

603.25

1,068.2

1,386.36

Inventory days

182.56

214.86

277.61

519.68

Creditor days

-21.9

-57.58

-139.59

-137.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.42

-1.58

3.19

5.87

Net debt / equity

0.04

-0.07

0.25

0.21

Net debt / op. profit

0.66

0.57

-1.92

-0.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.43

-69.08

-14.34

-103.26

Employee costs

-27.99

-29.9

-36.81

-42.14

Other costs

-28.68

-50.3

-124.81

-125.4

Kernex Microsys. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.