|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.13
11.84
8.16
1.31
Op profit growth
-152.17
-27.43
-51.89
140.24
EBIT growth
-61.72
-179.24
-46.43
119.98
Net profit growth
-41
-123.27
263.34
-74.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.88
-49.29
-75.97
-170.81
EBIT margin
19.26
61.96
-87.45
-176.58
Net profit margin
11.02
23.01
-110.59
-32.92
RoCE
4.6
10.73
-10.8
-17.83
RoNW
0.83
1.26
-4.49
-1.09
RoA
0.65
0.99
-3.41
-0.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.62
2.74
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.37
1.35
-13.56
-5.28
Book value per share
50.12
47.17
60.94
70.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.98
4.78
0
0
P/CEPS
178.72
9.66
-2.74
-7.77
P/B
1.32
0.27
0.61
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
16.82
1.1
-7.03
-3.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.54
1
-3.69
8.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
247.5
603.25
1,068.2
1,386.36
Inventory days
182.56
214.86
277.61
519.68
Creditor days
-21.9
-57.58
-139.59
-137.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.42
-1.58
3.19
5.87
Net debt / equity
0.04
-0.07
0.25
0.21
Net debt / op. profit
0.66
0.57
-1.92
-0.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.43
-69.08
-14.34
-103.26
Employee costs
-27.99
-29.9
-36.81
-42.14
Other costs
-28.68
-50.3
-124.81
-125.4
