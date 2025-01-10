Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.76
15.46
18.02
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.05
76.83
40.58
57.58
Net Worth
121.81
92.29
58.6
70.08
Minority Interest
Debt
24.24
8.67
11.95
13.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.15
1.23
0.76
0.41
Total Liabilities
147.2
102.19
71.31
84.31
Fixed Assets
26
23.73
25.49
31.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.84
12.84
8.04
8.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
89.39
33.48
18.86
27.96
Inventories
74.14
16.54
9.64
10.83
Inventory Days
253.79
Sundry Debtors
0.36
0
11.38
12.81
Debtor Days
300.19
Other Current Assets
42.99
28.69
11.39
19.34
Sundry Creditors
-19.8
-3.2
-3.19
-3.42
Creditor Days
80.14
Other Current Liabilities
-8.3
-8.55
-10.36
-11.6
Cash
18.98
32.14
18.92
16.74
Total Assets
147.21
102.19
71.31
84.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.