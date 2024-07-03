iifl-logo-icon 1
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

1,306
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

41.22

28.68

8.91

8.31

1.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.22

28.68

8.91

8.31

1.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.24

0.08

0.5

0.26

Total Income

41.48

28.91

9

8.81

1.67

Total Expenditure

30.97

23.82

21.27

12.81

4.82

PBIDT

10.51

5.09

-12.27

-4

-3.15

Interest

3.06

1.03

0.52

1.25

0.4

PBDT

7.45

4.06

-12.79

-5.25

-3.55

Depreciation

0.65

0.63

0.53

3.26

0.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.13

-0.65

0.05

0.43

Reported Profit After Tax

6.81

3.57

-12.67

-8.56

-4.54

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.07

-0.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.85

3.62

-12.62

-8.5

-4.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.85

3.62

-12.62

-8.5

-4.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.09

2.16

-7.53

-5.54

-2.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.76

16.76

16.76

16.76

15.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.49

17.74

-137.71

-48.13

-223.4

PBDTM(%)

18.07

14.15

-143.54

-63.17

-251.77

PATM(%)

16.52

12.44

-142.19

-103

-321.98

