Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
41.22
28.68
8.91
8.31
1.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.22
28.68
8.91
8.31
1.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.24
0.08
0.5
0.26
Total Income
41.48
28.91
9
8.81
1.67
Total Expenditure
30.97
23.82
21.27
12.81
4.82
PBIDT
10.51
5.09
-12.27
-4
-3.15
Interest
3.06
1.03
0.52
1.25
0.4
PBDT
7.45
4.06
-12.79
-5.25
-3.55
Depreciation
0.65
0.63
0.53
3.26
0.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.13
-0.65
0.05
0.43
Reported Profit After Tax
6.81
3.57
-12.67
-8.56
-4.54
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.07
-0.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.85
3.62
-12.62
-8.5
-4.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.85
3.62
-12.62
-8.5
-4.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.09
2.16
-7.53
-5.54
-2.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.76
16.76
16.76
16.76
15.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.49
17.74
-137.71
-48.13
-223.4
PBDTM(%)
18.07
14.15
-143.54
-63.17
-251.77
PATM(%)
16.52
12.44
-142.19
-103
-321.98
