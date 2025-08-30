iifl-logo

DFCCIL Awards ₹210 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex Microsystems

30 Aug 2025 , 07:30 PM

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd has secured a major contract from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) valued at ₹209.82 crore, inclusive of GST. The order covers the survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Kavach automatic train protection system along the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).

The project stretches across a 931-km double-line section, from New Boraki New Khurja to New Bhaupur, New Unchdih–New Sonnagar, making it one of the largest deployments of the Kavach safety technology so far. The scope also includes setting up signalling towers and related infrastructure across the corridor.

Kernex said the work must be completed within 730 days of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA). Once operational, the system is expected to boost signalling security and improve safety on one of India’s busiest freight routes.

This order lifts the company’s total project pipeline to ₹3,346.35 crore (including GST) for contracts awarded since April 1, 2024. It thereby strengthens its position in India’s railway safety and signalling market.

Kavach is developed by Indian Railways. It is an automatic train collision prevention system designed to reduce accidents and enhance operational efficiency. Its deployment on dedicated freight corridors is seen as a key step towards building a safer and more reliable rail network.

