Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10.69
3.52
5.81
4.35
14.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.69
3.52
5.81
4.35
14.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.22
2.29
1.39
0.71
16.85
Total Income
11.91
5.81
7.19
5.06
31.09
Total Expenditure
19.09
14.04
11.84
3.58
17.42
PBIDT
-7.18
-8.23
-4.65
1.48
13.67
Interest
1.86
2.08
2.36
1.39
1.13
PBDT
-9.04
-10.31
-7.01
0.1
12.54
Depreciation
4.44
1.03
1.16
1.17
1.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.56
0.3
0.25
-0.05
-0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.04
-11.64
-8.42
-1.02
11.57
Minority Interest After NP
-0.25
-0.07
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.79
-11.57
-8.42
-1.02
11.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.79
-11.57
-8.42
-1.02
11.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-8.44
-6.73
-0.82
9.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.76
13.8
12.5
12.5
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-67.16
-233.8
-80.03
34.02
95.99
PBDTM(%)
-84.56
-292.89
-120.65
2.29
88.06
PATM(%)
-131.33
-330.68
-144.92
-23.44
81.25
