Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,300
(0.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

10.69

3.52

5.81

4.35

14.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.69

3.52

5.81

4.35

14.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.22

2.29

1.39

0.71

16.85

Total Income

11.91

5.81

7.19

5.06

31.09

Total Expenditure

19.09

14.04

11.84

3.58

17.42

PBIDT

-7.18

-8.23

-4.65

1.48

13.67

Interest

1.86

2.08

2.36

1.39

1.13

PBDT

-9.04

-10.31

-7.01

0.1

12.54

Depreciation

4.44

1.03

1.16

1.17

1.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.56

0.3

0.25

-0.05

-0.35

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.04

-11.64

-8.42

-1.02

11.57

Minority Interest After NP

-0.25

-0.07

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.79

-11.57

-8.42

-1.02

11.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.79

-11.57

-8.42

-1.02

11.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-8.44

-6.73

-0.82

9.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.76

13.8

12.5

12.5

12.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-67.16

-233.8

-80.03

34.02

95.99

PBDTM(%)

-84.56

-292.89

-120.65

2.29

88.06

PATM(%)

-131.33

-330.68

-144.92

-23.44

81.25

