Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,306
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.57

14.62

13.3

12.3

yoy growth (%)

6.53

9.88

8.16

1.31

Raw materials

-4.04

-10.03

-2.18

-12.73

As % of sales

25.94

68.62

16.4

103.49

Employee costs

-4.88

-4.4

-4.85

-5.1

As % of sales

31.38

30.12

36.52

41.5

Other costs

-5.58

-7.41

-16.52

-15.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.86

50.69

124.22

124.54

Operating profit

1.05

-7.22

-10.26

-20.85

OPM

6.8

-49.44

-77.15

-169.54

Depreciation

-1.55

-1.73

-2.24

-2.55

Interest expense

-0.91

-1.27

-3.19

-3.31

Other income

1.83

18.26

0.71

1.84

Profit before tax

0.42

8.02

-14.98

-24.87

Taxes

-0.05

0.03

0.56

-2.16

Tax rate

-12.42

0.42

-3.76

8.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

8.06

-14.42

-27.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

23.53

Net profit

0.37

8.06

-14.42

-3.5

yoy growth (%)

-95.38

-155.88

311.23

-73.6

NPM

2.38

55.13

-108.39

-28.51

