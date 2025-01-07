Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.57
14.62
13.3
12.3
yoy growth (%)
6.53
9.88
8.16
1.31
Raw materials
-4.04
-10.03
-2.18
-12.73
As % of sales
25.94
68.62
16.4
103.49
Employee costs
-4.88
-4.4
-4.85
-5.1
As % of sales
31.38
30.12
36.52
41.5
Other costs
-5.58
-7.41
-16.52
-15.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.86
50.69
124.22
124.54
Operating profit
1.05
-7.22
-10.26
-20.85
OPM
6.8
-49.44
-77.15
-169.54
Depreciation
-1.55
-1.73
-2.24
-2.55
Interest expense
-0.91
-1.27
-3.19
-3.31
Other income
1.83
18.26
0.71
1.84
Profit before tax
0.42
8.02
-14.98
-24.87
Taxes
-0.05
0.03
0.56
-2.16
Tax rate
-12.42
0.42
-3.76
8.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
8.06
-14.42
-27.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
23.53
Net profit
0.37
8.06
-14.42
-3.5
yoy growth (%)
-95.38
-155.88
311.23
-73.6
NPM
2.38
55.13
-108.39
-28.51
