Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
8.02
-14.98
-24.87
Depreciation
-1.55
-1.73
-2.24
-2.55
Tax paid
-0.05
0.03
0.56
-2.16
Working capital
13.11
-23.1
-5.37
-14.98
Other operating items
Operating
11.92
-16.77
-22.03
-44.58
Capital expenditure
0.51
-17.11
0.31
5.97
Free cash flow
12.43
-33.88
-21.71
-38.61
Equity raised
114.33
118.37
167.29
179.01
Investing
-2.93
9.79
0
0
Financing
19.27
24.26
27.25
2.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
143.11
118.54
172.82
143.15
