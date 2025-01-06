iifl-logo-icon 1
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,314.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Kernex Microsys. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

8.02

-14.98

-24.87

Depreciation

-1.55

-1.73

-2.24

-2.55

Tax paid

-0.05

0.03

0.56

-2.16

Working capital

13.11

-23.1

-5.37

-14.98

Other operating items

Operating

11.92

-16.77

-22.03

-44.58

Capital expenditure

0.51

-17.11

0.31

5.97

Free cash flow

12.43

-33.88

-21.71

-38.61

Equity raised

114.33

118.37

167.29

179.01

Investing

-2.93

9.79

0

0

Financing

19.27

24.26

27.25

2.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

143.11

118.54

172.82

143.15

