South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

28 Feb 2025 , 02:32 PM

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South Eastern Railway for a railway safety project. The KERNEX-MRT consortium was granted the LoA for the supply, installing, testing and commissioning of the Kavach safety system on selected railways routes.

The work is being done on 688 Route Kilometers (RKM) in the Kharagpur and Chakradharpur divisions of South Eastern Railway. As per the regulatory filing of Kernex Microsystems, this project incorporates both GO & GO routes, which aim at better safety mechanisms at vital railway stretches.

With a total contract value of ₹325.33 crore (all-inclusive of GST), this is one of the landmark deals in the railway safety domain. The project is to be completed within 1,000 days from the date of appointment. The consortium appointed to carry out this railway security project is led by Kernex Microsystems.

The safety system which is used in the project is known as Kavach that is an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system which is basically an advanced Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) introduced to ensure the safety of system.

Railways can isolate the safe state from the unsafe state using this system to avoid a collision, SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger), or over-speed and improve safety. India’s attempts to upgrade and enhance railroad safety infrastructure can be seen in the South Eastern Railway’s commitment to employ Kavach technology.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.