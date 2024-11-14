Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Change in Directors Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 28 Jul 2024

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st MArch 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 ii. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024