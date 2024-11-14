iifl-logo-icon 1
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Kernex Microsys. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Change in Directors Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting31 Jul 202428 Jul 2024
KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30.06.2024
Board Meeting13 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st MArch 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 ii. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December 2023. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till 16th February 2024 which is 48 hrs after the Board Meeting. This is for your information and necessary records. Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

