To the Members of Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid standalone Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2014, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

(a) The Company has a 100% subsidiary namely Avant Garde International Inc in USA which is presently supporting the business of the company by identifying the sources, negotiating for and procuring electronic components from outside India. The subsidiary in the past, was involved in the trading of goods.

As per the latest unaudited financials of the subsidiary available as on 31-03-2024, the net worth of the subsidiary has eroded fully and to an extent of USD 1.917 million against an investment of USD 1.821 million, the equivalent Indian Rupees being 1450.81 lakhs per prevailing exchange rate. As a result, the carrying amount of the investment by the Company in the equity of subsidiary at Rs. 1275.97 lakhs (at Cost) (Note 4) stands fully impaired. Ind AS 36 requires the company to provide for impairment in the value of investments which are accounted at Cost by providing for the amount of impairment in the Profit & Loss Account.

(b) The Company besides making an investment of Rs. 8 lakhs in TCAS JV a joint venture partnership (Note 4) formed to execute a railway safety project, in which the Company has 80% share in the profits and losses; has further exposure by way of long-term advances of Rs. 489.70 lakhs (Note 6.1) and a trade receivable of Rs. 97.54 lakhs (ECL provided of Rs. 8.53 lakhs) (Note 3). The TCAS JV has accumulated losses Rs. 216. 23 lakhs as on 31-03-2024 and the share of Company in these losses works to Rs. 172.99 lakhs (Note 34A). In our view, the company is required to make a provision for impairment loss towards its investment, loan and trade receivables to the tune of Rs. 164.46 lakhs to account for the share of accumulated losses in the Joint venture in its stand-alone financial statements.

Since the Company has not impaired the cost of investments, the advance granted to joint venture and trade receivable to an extent of Rs. 1440.43 lakhs ( Rs. 1275.97 lakhs on account of AGI & Rs. 164.46 lakhs on account of TCAS JV) in its books, the Loss for the year and other Comprehensive Income are understated by the said amount. The Other Equity in the balance sheet is overstated by Rs. 1440.43 lakhs. Our conclusion on the statement is qualified in respect of the above matters.

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 3, 7, 10 and 33 (g) of the standalone financial statements which describes that the company has assessed the recoverability and impairment of the following financial assets:

(a) Trade Receivables from customers Rs. 532.46 lakhs (including a related party of Rs. 323.77 (PY Rs.

512.12 lakhs) net of ECL provision.

(b) MAT credit receivable of Rs. 122.56 lakhs (PY Rs. 122.56 lakhs)

(c) Margin money deposits with banks of Rs. 1513.30 lakhs (PY Rs. 1702.34 lakhs) secured for customer guarantees and under arbitration / negotiation.

Such assessments are based on current facts and circumstances and may not necessarily reflect future uncertainties and events and the final recoverable amounts may vary for the reasons mentioned therein.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. The Company (as a lead member) along with a third party as consortium partners (with joint and several liability), entered into Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contracts with a Customer in financial year 22-23 in connection with providing railway safety equipment on EPC basis. The consortium partners entered an inter se agreement to share the revenues from these customer contracts in proportion to the scope of work agreed between them, each being responsible for their share of agreed work. We have examined the EPC contract with the Customer, the inter se agreement between consortium partners which detailed the scope of work for which each of them is responsible, and the proportion of contract value payable to the third-party consortium partner for its share of work under the contract. In terms of Ind AS 115 the Company accounted only for its share of revenue as the income from the contract instead of gross revenue of the contract with a corresponding adjustment to contract assets. The Company, though as a lead member received the entire revenue, it accounted revenue to the extent of its share alone i.e., after deducting the amount per scope of work for which the other consortium partner is responsible and entitled to. The revenue from these contracts commenced in this year of audit, and being material to the Company is considered as a key audit matter. We reviewed the invoices raised on the customer vis a vis the invoices raised by third party consortium partner on the company (Note 20). For the purposes of determining the companys share of revenue from the EPC contract, the companys management certified the proportion of work rendered by third party consortium partner basis contract milestones for reduction from the invoices raised on the customer. Pending confirmation of balances by the third-party consortium partner, we have verified their invoices raised on the company and the remittances made to them. 2. The Customers of the Company stipulated material amounts as liquidated damages for delays in execution of the contract, which are not accounted for. As regards liquidated damages, we have been informed by the management that the contracts most likely would be extended on account of delays at Customer-end obviating the need to provide for liquidated damages in the financial statements. We have verified the receipts from customers during the year to confirm that no deductions were made towards liquidated damages. 3. The value of Inventories (Note No 8) at Rs. 7169.56 Lakhs comprising of Raw materials, Work in Progress and Finished goods as on 31-03-2024 is considered as a key audit matter considering the relative size of it in the financial statements. The physical verification of raw material stocks in stores was conducted by the Internal auditors and management in April 24 & Finished goods at production department were physically verified by us in May 24; both of which have been related back to year-end numbers based on the recorded movement from year-end to the date(s) of physical verification, to ascertain corresponding book balances as on 31-03- 2024. Finished goods and other components of Rs. 2564.79 lakhs include Rs. 1918.25 lakhs at project site not verified by us but certified by the management. Material components lying in production department under conversion to semi-finished / finished goods, valued at Rs. 1914.79 lakhs (excluding unbilled revenue of Rs. 163.47 lakhs), as per the integrated software application could not be physically verified. We have verified the integrated accounting and inventory software maintained by the Company to ascertain the receipts from purchases, issues and stock transfers; for material balancing of major items of raw materials to arrive at the closing stock of Inventories as well as the valuation thereof. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 4. Balances lying with statutory / government authorities as on 31-03-2024 amount to Rs. 1506.93 lakhs (Note 6) is considered as a key audit matter considering the relative size of it in the financial statements. This amount relates to Input credit and GST TDS to be availed / set off against future sales by the Company. We have verified the same with the returns filed by the Company under the Statute and the amounts recorded in the concerned authorities portal(s)

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available, and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in the equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2B below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. iii. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

v. The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

vi. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors from 01-04-2024 to 29-05-2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

vii. The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and in paragraph 2B.

viii. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

ix. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. Remuneration of Rs. 39 lakhs to the Wholetime Directors for the period from 1st October 2023 till March 2024 approved in the Board meeting held on 12-10-2023, is subject to ratification of the members in the ensuing general meeting.

x. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether,directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

B. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 applicable from 1 April 2023 is as follows:

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated during the year, as under, for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

a. The feature of recording audit trail has been put in place only from 03-07-2023 when the company upgraded the integrated accounting and inventory software to the edit log version.

b. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for accounts relating to payroll, fixed asset register and consolidation process.

c. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) was not enabled for records maintained with respect to indenting and purchase of raw material components and job works.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As regards audit trail preservation, since this is the first year, the requirements are not applicable.

For PRSV & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. S-200016 Sd/- Raja Praturi Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No. 020615 Date : 13 July 2024 UDIN: 24020615BKCQYL7616

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kernex Microsystems (India) LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, has an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PRSV & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. S-200016

Sd/-

Raja Praturi

Partner

Membership No. 020615

UDIN: 24020615BKCQYL7616

Place: Hyderabad Date : 17 July 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(c) The Company has a regular program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No physical verification of assets has been carried out during the year under Audit.

(d) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory to the extent of raw materials lying in stores have been physically verified by the management during the year in January 2024 and in April 2024. In our opinion, the frequency and coverage of verification by the management requires to be improved given the size of inventory maintained and the procedures for such verification are to be tailored accordingly. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) ) As disclosed in Note 39 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (Including non-fund based) in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from State bank of India & HDFC Bank during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company other than those as set out below.

Receivables & Inventories Difference Name of the Bank(s) Quarter ended Per statements filed with banks Per books of account (Excess)/ Shortfall (Lakhs) Difference in FY 2022-23 Reasons State Bank of India HDFC Bank 30-06-23 4989.30 3359.72 (1629.58) 1001.23 See below Note 30-09-23 5688.04 3894.89 (1793.15) 828.89 31-12-23 8455.28 8790.68 335.40 883.70 31-03-24 10922.68 7169.56 (3753.12) 868.32 31-03-23 9061.63 7169.56 (1892.07) NA

Note: The company states that it submitted statements to the bank without deducting the provisions carried in the books of account. iii. (a) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted unsecured loans to Joint Venture / firms in respect of which the requisite information is as below: Loans & Guarantees (Rs. Lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year 2023- 24 Previous Year I. Aggregate amount invested / granted/ provided during the year (a) Joint venture 80% share to Company per Partnership dt. 15-04-2019 (net of repayments) 92.97 148.14 (b) Overseas 100% subsidiary (Avant Garde Infosystems Inc, USA NIL 480.20 II. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case including opening balance outstanding (a) (i) Joint venture loan / advance 489.70 396.73 (ii) Bank Guarantee for Contract performance provided to Customer 97.54 97.54 (iii) investment in the capital of the JV 8.00 8.00 (b) Investment in 100% Subsidiary 1,275.97 1,275.97 III. Aggregate amount of Loans where any terms & period for repayment are not mentioned & % age thereof (Related Parties) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 489.70 396.73 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

b) In respect of the aforesaid investments and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest

c) In the case of loans given, there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. The applicable interest has been debited to the above loan account of the party.

d) In the case of loans given, as there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence, we are unable to comment on overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e) In the case of loans given, as there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence, we are unable to comment if any loan given falling due during the year has been renewed or extended. However, no fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

f) In the case of loans given, there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest. However, we are given to understand that the loan is repayable on demand.

iv. The Company has not granted any other loans or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act other than the book debts of Rs. 418.34 lakhs (excluding ECL provision of Rs. 183.58 lakhs) overdue from a company in which directors are interested. Further, the aggregate of such loans or guarantees have not exceeded the limits specified in Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) The Company has in many cases delayed depositing with appropriate authorities,undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, disputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax thatwere outstanding as at 31 March 2023 as follows

Nature of the statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount in Lakhs The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner (Appeals) A.Y. 2019-20 92.36

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing or in payment of interest thereon to banks. In case of loans from directors and inter corporate loans, the principal including interest are repayable on demand/as may be mutually agreed between the parties. The repayment period for inter-corporate deposits in terms of agreements entered into with the parties has since expired, and therefore classified as payable on demand. The Company has repaid some of the loans including intercorporate loans along with interest during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and Joint venture. The Company does not have any associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. The Company has raised money during the year by way of preferential allotment to the tune of Rs. 5239.00 lakhs including premium of Rs. 5109.00 lakhs, which based on the books of account has been utilized for the purposes of the issue. The unutilized amount from the previous issue(s) made in financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 1500.00 lakhs are also utilised during the year for the purposes of the said issue(s).

Based on the information and explanations given to us, compliances under section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been completed.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to theCompany.

xiii. The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties excepting Provision made during the year, for Expected credit losses (ECL) / doubtful debts of Rs. 183.58 lakhs in respect of overdue receivables from a company in which directors are interested; and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as the company is not engaged in the business of financing. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year covered by our audit and the preceding financial year as under:

Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Previous FY 2022-23 2023-24 1815.17 1699.45

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 44 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. However, there may be a delay in meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due to delay in receipt of trade receivables on account of contractual obligations and also due to possible delay in commencement of new projects. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company incurred losses during 2 of the three immediately preceding financial years consequent to which there are no average profits, that are required to be spent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

xxi. The Company has no Indian subsidiary and consequently there is no report issued under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order to be reported upon under this clause.