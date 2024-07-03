iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Share Price

225.89
(-3.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open249
  • Day's High249
  • 52 Wk High303
  • Prev. Close233.4
  • Day's Low224.77
  • 52 Wk Low 117.05
  • Turnover (lac)8.52
  • P/E30.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.12
  • EPS7.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)231.56
  • Div. Yield0.64
No Records Found

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

249

Prev. Close

233.4

Turnover(Lac.)

8.52

Day's High

249

Day's Low

224.77

52 Week's High

303

52 Week's Low

117.05

Book Value

76.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

231.56

P/E

30.16

EPS

7.74

Divi. Yield

0.64

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.06%

Non-Promoter- 30.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.41

57.33

57.97

61.39

Net Worth

79.66

67.58

68.22

71.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.82

47.86

38.82

53.49

yoy growth (%)

12.44

23.26

-27.41

-5.14

Raw materials

-28.52

-26.13

-20.23

-26.32

As % of sales

52.99

54.6

52.11

49.21

Employee costs

-5.24

-4.83

-5.64

-5.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.91

3.6

4.24

6.85

Depreciation

-2.88

-1.42

-1.74

-0.89

Tax paid

-1.28

-1.02

-1.16

-2.25

Working capital

1

9.12

-0.49

-7.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.44

23.26

-27.41

-5.14

Op profit growth

117.11

-4.51

-52.55

-7.45

EBIT growth

26.74

-5.61

-41.6

-5.42

Net profit growth

40.56

-15.87

-33.21

-14.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

46.08

39.63

53.4

47.86

53.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.08

39.63

53.4

47.86

53.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.47

0.58

0.23

1.88

1.19

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nitiraj Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Raghunath Bhatwal

Whole-time Director

Shakuntala Rajesh Bhatwal

Whole-time Director

Hung Sin Chung Huanyi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Amit Dalmiya

Independent Director

Pranit Anil Bangad

Independent Director

Avinash Rajaram Chandsarkar

Independent Director

Deepam Pradeep Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nitiraj Engineers Ltd

Summary

Nitiraj Engineers Limited was incorporated as Nitiraj Engineers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 1999 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company status was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Nitiraj Engineers Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22, 2015. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of wide range of Electronic Weighing Scales and Systems, Currency Counting Machines, Digital Fare Meters, Home & Hotel Automation Products and Health Measurement Products catering to both industrial and domestic consumption. These products are classified according to their applications and utilities in the categories of Industrial, Commercial, Jewellery, Healthcare, Household and Automobile. The Company supplies machines to various state governments under Child Growth Monitoring Systems (CGMS) program. These machines have advanced technology support in form of data collection, plotting, MIS and dissemination. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a variety of electronic weighing scales, currency counting machines, other office machines, taxi fare meters, etc. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.The new manufacturing facility is a sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility located at Dhule, Maharashtra for continuous research, stringent quality
Company FAQs

What is the Nitiraj Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Nitiraj Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is ₹231.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is 30.16 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitiraj Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is ₹117.05 and ₹303 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd?

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.35%, 3 Years at 43.46%, 1 Year at 90.07%, 6 Month at -12.85%, 3 Month at -7.93% and 1 Month at 5.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.93 %

