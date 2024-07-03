Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹249
Prev. Close₹233.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.52
Day's High₹249
Day's Low₹224.77
52 Week's High₹303
52 Week's Low₹117.05
Book Value₹76.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)231.56
P/E30.16
EPS7.74
Divi. Yield0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.41
57.33
57.97
61.39
Net Worth
79.66
67.58
68.22
71.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.82
47.86
38.82
53.49
yoy growth (%)
12.44
23.26
-27.41
-5.14
Raw materials
-28.52
-26.13
-20.23
-26.32
As % of sales
52.99
54.6
52.11
49.21
Employee costs
-5.24
-4.83
-5.64
-5.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.91
3.6
4.24
6.85
Depreciation
-2.88
-1.42
-1.74
-0.89
Tax paid
-1.28
-1.02
-1.16
-2.25
Working capital
1
9.12
-0.49
-7.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.44
23.26
-27.41
-5.14
Op profit growth
117.11
-4.51
-52.55
-7.45
EBIT growth
26.74
-5.61
-41.6
-5.42
Net profit growth
40.56
-15.87
-33.21
-14.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
46.08
39.63
53.4
47.86
53.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.08
39.63
53.4
47.86
53.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.47
0.58
0.23
1.88
1.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Raghunath Bhatwal
Whole-time Director
Shakuntala Rajesh Bhatwal
Whole-time Director
Hung Sin Chung Huanyi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Amit Dalmiya
Independent Director
Pranit Anil Bangad
Independent Director
Avinash Rajaram Chandsarkar
Independent Director
Deepam Pradeep Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nitiraj Engineers Ltd
Summary
Nitiraj Engineers Limited was incorporated as Nitiraj Engineers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 1999 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company status was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Nitiraj Engineers Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22, 2015. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of wide range of Electronic Weighing Scales and Systems, Currency Counting Machines, Digital Fare Meters, Home & Hotel Automation Products and Health Measurement Products catering to both industrial and domestic consumption. These products are classified according to their applications and utilities in the categories of Industrial, Commercial, Jewellery, Healthcare, Household and Automobile. The Company supplies machines to various state governments under Child Growth Monitoring Systems (CGMS) program. These machines have advanced technology support in form of data collection, plotting, MIS and dissemination. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a variety of electronic weighing scales, currency counting machines, other office machines, taxi fare meters, etc. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.The new manufacturing facility is a sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility located at Dhule, Maharashtra for continuous research, stringent quality
Read More
The Nitiraj Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is ₹231.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is 30.16 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitiraj Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd is ₹117.05 and ₹303 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.35%, 3 Years at 43.46%, 1 Year at 90.07%, 6 Month at -12.85%, 3 Month at -7.93% and 1 Month at 5.03%.
