Summary

Nitiraj Engineers Limited was incorporated as Nitiraj Engineers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 1999 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company status was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Nitiraj Engineers Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22, 2015. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of wide range of Electronic Weighing Scales and Systems, Currency Counting Machines, Digital Fare Meters, Home & Hotel Automation Products and Health Measurement Products catering to both industrial and domestic consumption. These products are classified according to their applications and utilities in the categories of Industrial, Commercial, Jewellery, Healthcare, Household and Automobile. The Company supplies machines to various state governments under Child Growth Monitoring Systems (CGMS) program. These machines have advanced technology support in form of data collection, plotting, MIS and dissemination. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a variety of electronic weighing scales, currency counting machines, other office machines, taxi fare meters, etc. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.The new manufacturing facility is a sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility located at Dhule, Maharashtra for continuous research, stringent quality

