Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

NITIRAJ ENGINEERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

To consider other business mattersIntimation of Board Meeting for Resignation and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/06/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

To consider other business matters Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024