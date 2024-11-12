iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

214.97
(-1.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Nitiraj Engineer CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
NITIRAJ ENGINEERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:02/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
To consider other business mattersIntimation of Board Meeting for Resignation and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/06/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202423 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/02/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Nitiraj Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 05/02/2024)

