Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

231
(1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:33 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitiraj Engineers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.82

47.86

38.82

53.49

yoy growth (%)

12.44

23.26

-27.41

-5.14

Raw materials

-28.52

-26.13

-20.23

-26.32

As % of sales

52.99

54.6

52.11

49.21

Employee costs

-5.24

-4.83

-5.64

-5.29

As % of sales

9.74

10.09

14.54

9.9

Other costs

-12.23

-13.29

-9.17

-13.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.73

27.77

23.62

26.02

Operating profit

7.81

3.6

3.77

7.94

OPM

14.52

7.52

9.71

14.85

Depreciation

-2.88

-1.42

-1.74

-0.89

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.44

-0.05

-0.5

Other income

0.2

1.87

2.27

0.3

Profit before tax

4.91

3.6

4.24

6.85

Taxes

-1.28

-1.02

-1.16

-2.25

Tax rate

-26.1

-28.35

-27.55

-32.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.63

2.58

3.07

4.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.63

2.58

3.07

4.6

yoy growth (%)

40.56

-15.87

-33.21

-14.08

NPM

6.75

5.4

7.91

8.6

