Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.82
47.86
38.82
53.49
yoy growth (%)
12.44
23.26
-27.41
-5.14
Raw materials
-28.52
-26.13
-20.23
-26.32
As % of sales
52.99
54.6
52.11
49.21
Employee costs
-5.24
-4.83
-5.64
-5.29
As % of sales
9.74
10.09
14.54
9.9
Other costs
-12.23
-13.29
-9.17
-13.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.73
27.77
23.62
26.02
Operating profit
7.81
3.6
3.77
7.94
OPM
14.52
7.52
9.71
14.85
Depreciation
-2.88
-1.42
-1.74
-0.89
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.44
-0.05
-0.5
Other income
0.2
1.87
2.27
0.3
Profit before tax
4.91
3.6
4.24
6.85
Taxes
-1.28
-1.02
-1.16
-2.25
Tax rate
-26.1
-28.35
-27.55
-32.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.63
2.58
3.07
4.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.63
2.58
3.07
4.6
yoy growth (%)
40.56
-15.87
-33.21
-14.08
NPM
6.75
5.4
7.91
8.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.