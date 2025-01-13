Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.41
57.33
57.97
61.39
Net Worth
79.66
67.58
68.22
71.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
3.2
3.97
0.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.65
0.54
0.44
0.27
Total Liabilities
80.54
71.32
72.63
72.53
Fixed Assets
34.19
35.21
37.91
39.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.3
1.49
2.46
2.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
1.29
1.29
0
Networking Capital
30.85
32.47
30.17
28.92
Inventories
17.99
23.12
15.46
13.68
Inventory Days
92.77
Sundry Debtors
12.79
6.52
8.25
8.83
Debtor Days
59.88
Other Current Assets
10.37
11.88
12.01
13.39
Sundry Creditors
-2.63
-2.6
-0.99
-2.31
Creditor Days
15.66
Other Current Liabilities
-7.67
-6.45
-4.56
-4.67
Cash
2.88
0.85
0.81
1.97
Total Assets
80.53
71.31
72.64
72.53
