Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
22.73
23.35
25.86
13.77
35.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.73
23.35
25.86
13.77
35.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.11
0.35
0.24
0.15
Total Income
23.09
23.46
26.2
14.01
35.87
Total Expenditure
20.64
21.95
28.42
12.78
29.63
PBIDT
2.45
1.51
-2.22
1.22
6.24
Interest
0.11
0.2
0.28
0.22
0.06
PBDT
2.34
1.31
-2.5
1.01
6.18
Depreciation
1.88
1.8
1.66
1.47
1.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
1.21
Deferred Tax
0.1
0.09
-1.13
0.03
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.36
-0.59
-3.03
-0.5
3.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.36
-0.59
-3.03
-0.5
3.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-3.19
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.36
-0.59
0.16
-0.5
3.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
-0.57
0
-0.49
3.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.77
6.46
-8.58
8.85
17.46
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.58
-2.52
-11.71
-3.63
9.74
