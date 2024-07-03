iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Half Yearly Results

225.21
(-1.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:12:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

22.73

23.35

25.86

13.77

35.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.73

23.35

25.86

13.77

35.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.11

0.35

0.24

0.15

Total Income

23.09

23.46

26.2

14.01

35.87

Total Expenditure

20.64

21.95

28.42

12.78

29.63

PBIDT

2.45

1.51

-2.22

1.22

6.24

Interest

0.11

0.2

0.28

0.22

0.06

PBDT

2.34

1.31

-2.5

1.01

6.18

Depreciation

1.88

1.8

1.66

1.47

1.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

1.21

Deferred Tax

0.1

0.09

-1.13

0.03

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.36

-0.59

-3.03

-0.5

3.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.36

-0.59

-3.03

-0.5

3.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-3.19

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.36

-0.59

0.16

-0.5

3.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

-0.57

0

-0.49

3.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.77

6.46

-8.58

8.85

17.46

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1.58

-2.52

-11.71

-3.63

9.74

