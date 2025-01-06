iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

226.86
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitiraj Engineers Ltd

Nitiraj Engineer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.91

3.6

4.24

6.85

Depreciation

-2.88

-1.42

-1.74

-0.89

Tax paid

-1.28

-1.02

-1.16

-2.25

Working capital

1

9.12

-0.49

-7.13

Other operating items

Operating

1.75

10.28

0.83

-3.42

Capital expenditure

-3.68

22.37

1.7

2.07

Free cash flow

-1.92

32.65

2.53

-1.35

Equity raised

116.97

111.29

98.95

72.82

Investing

0.38

-22.68

2.68

21

Financing

-4.73

5.35

0

-7.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.18

Net in cash

110.69

126.61

104.17

85.46

Nitiraj Engineer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitiraj Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.