Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.91
3.6
4.24
6.85
Depreciation
-2.88
-1.42
-1.74
-0.89
Tax paid
-1.28
-1.02
-1.16
-2.25
Working capital
1
9.12
-0.49
-7.13
Other operating items
Operating
1.75
10.28
0.83
-3.42
Capital expenditure
-3.68
22.37
1.7
2.07
Free cash flow
-1.92
32.65
2.53
-1.35
Equity raised
116.97
111.29
98.95
72.82
Investing
0.38
-22.68
2.68
21
Financing
-4.73
5.35
0
-7.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.18
Net in cash
110.69
126.61
104.17
85.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.