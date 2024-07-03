Nitiraj Engineers Ltd Summary

Nitiraj Engineers Limited was incorporated as Nitiraj Engineers Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 01, 1999 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, Company status was converted from Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Nitiraj Engineers Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22, 2015. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of wide range of Electronic Weighing Scales and Systems, Currency Counting Machines, Digital Fare Meters, Home & Hotel Automation Products and Health Measurement Products catering to both industrial and domestic consumption. These products are classified according to their applications and utilities in the categories of Industrial, Commercial, Jewellery, Healthcare, Household and Automobile. The Company supplies machines to various state governments under Child Growth Monitoring Systems (CGMS) program. These machines have advanced technology support in form of data collection, plotting, MIS and dissemination. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of a variety of electronic weighing scales, currency counting machines, other office machines, taxi fare meters, etc. The Companys manufacturing plant is located at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.The new manufacturing facility is a sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility located at Dhule, Maharashtra for continuous research, stringent quality control and consistent production with a capacity to produce around six lakh scales per annum. The products are supplied under brand name Phoenix, through a well-connected sales and service network of 17 branches in the states of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha and about 400 dealers across India as well as abroad. Along with branch offices and dealer networks, the Company also entered online spaces to capture the untapped customers who prefer buying products online. The Company started online sales through e-commerce platforms like Amazon. For this, the Company employed specialized personals in the digital marketing team to create awareness online and proceed online orders. The Company has distributors in Middle East and SAARC countries. The products are compatible with world standards. At present, the company is producing more than 100,000 scales per year and about 286 professionals are working with the company. The Company developed and launched Door / Shutter Alarm system under Security and Automation Products range, used for home or workplace security and gives out a loud siren on intrusion. The Company developed Platform Weighing Scale with RF Indicator for wireless data transmission from platform to indicator. The updated Electromagnetic Weighing Balances with latest technology and software, enables the machines to give best performance and highly sensitive weighing balances measuring weights of 0.1 mg accurately. The Company participated in Divya Marathi Shopping Utsav & Auto Expo Jalgaon from 10th-14th February 2021. It advertised on TV, newspaper ads for Home Automation and Security products.In March 2017, the Company made a public issue of 22,00,800 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 22 Crore. In 2018, the Company launched Security & Automation range of products; in 2020, the Dhule factory was set up with pick-and - place andother modern machinery. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli, unit became functional in 2023.