iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Five Core Electronics Ltd Share Price Live

31.7
(-4.95%)
May 16, 2019|09:42:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.7
  • Day's High31.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close33.35
  • Day's Low31.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E5.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value80.15
  • EPS5.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Five Core Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

31.7

Prev. Close

33.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

31.7

Day's Low

31.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

80.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.01

P/E

5.87

EPS

5.4

Divi. Yield

0

Five Core Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Five Core Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Five Core Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Mar-2020Sep-2019Mar-2019Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.62%

Non-Promoter- 1.98%

Institutions: 1.98%

Non-Institutions: 28.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Five Core Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

9.29

17.84

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.92

21.53

16.38

15.43

Net Worth

58.21

39.37

21.88

20.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

191.21

169.63

85.53

61.68

yoy growth (%)

12.72

98.31

38.66

40.05

Raw materials

-161.25

-148.9

-76.7

-55.46

As % of sales

84.32

87.77

89.66

89.92

Employee costs

-8.55

-7.49

-2.39

-2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

6.99

2.08

1.11

0.84

Depreciation

-1.32

-1.12

-0.36

-0.22

Tax paid

-2.31

-0.79

-0.37

-0.26

Working capital

-4.99

45.67

-2.52

-3.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.72

98.31

38.66

40.05

Op profit growth

104.02

145.51

10.55

54.78

EBIT growth

103.91

177.48

6.19

10

Net profit growth

262.09

74.71

27.34

21.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

333.51

172.69

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

333.51

172.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.44

0.98

View Annually Results

Five Core Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

40,870

69.0336,151.4139.90.261,114.54,568.14

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

615.15

134.4110,932.1432.190.24465.4984.31

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

493.2

50.983,908.734.90340.32120.42

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,326.5

64.643,412.9429.580.26268.58383.42

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,195.3

39.292,000.3232.51083.02103.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Five Core Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amarjit Singh Kalra

Director

Surinder Kaur Kalra

Director

Jagjit Kaur Karla

Independent Director

Rajkumar Projapati

Independent Director

Aditya Agarwal

Independent Director

Neeraj Sharma

Company Secretary

Saurabh Kumar Jain

Registered Office

WZ 15B Ground Floor,

Uggarsain Market Ashok Nagar,

Delhi - 110018

Tel: 91-11-28128000

Website: http://www.5core.com

Email: investcare@5core.in

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Five Core Electronics Limited was incorporated on April 11, 2002 in West Bengal, Kolkata. Subsequently, the company shifted from the State of West Bengal to State of NCT of Delhi on May 29, 2006.Mr. S...
Read More

Reports by Five Core Electronics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Five Core Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Five Core Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Five Core Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Five Core Electronics Ltd is ₹40.01 Cr. as of 16 May ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Five Core Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Five Core Electronics Ltd is 5.87 and 0.40 as of 16 May ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Five Core Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Five Core Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Five Core Electronics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 May ‘19

What is the CAGR of Five Core Electronics Ltd?

Five Core Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -78.21%, 6 Month at -71.70%, 3 Month at -67.32% and 1 Month at -26.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Five Core Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Five Core Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Five Core Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.