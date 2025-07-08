Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹31.7
Prev. Close₹33.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹31.7
Day's Low₹31.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹80.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.01
P/E5.87
EPS5.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.29
17.84
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.92
21.53
16.38
15.43
Net Worth
58.21
39.37
21.88
20.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
191.21
169.63
85.53
61.68
yoy growth (%)
12.72
98.31
38.66
40.05
Raw materials
-161.25
-148.9
-76.7
-55.46
As % of sales
84.32
87.77
89.66
89.92
Employee costs
-8.55
-7.49
-2.39
-2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
6.99
2.08
1.11
0.84
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.12
-0.36
-0.22
Tax paid
-2.31
-0.79
-0.37
-0.26
Working capital
-4.99
45.67
-2.52
-3.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.72
98.31
38.66
40.05
Op profit growth
104.02
145.51
10.55
54.78
EBIT growth
103.91
177.48
6.19
10
Net profit growth
262.09
74.71
27.34
21.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
333.51
172.69
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
333.51
172.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.44
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
40,870
|69.03
|36,151.4
|139.9
|0.26
|1,114.5
|4,568.14
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
615.15
|134.41
|10,932.14
|32.19
|0.24
|465.49
|84.31
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
493.2
|50.98
|3,908.7
|34.9
|0
|340.32
|120.42
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,326.5
|64.64
|3,412.94
|29.58
|0.26
|268.58
|383.42
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,195.3
|39.29
|2,000.32
|32.51
|0
|83.02
|103.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amarjit Singh Kalra
Director
Surinder Kaur Kalra
Director
Jagjit Kaur Karla
Independent Director
Rajkumar Projapati
Independent Director
Aditya Agarwal
Independent Director
Neeraj Sharma
Company Secretary
Saurabh Kumar Jain
WZ 15B Ground Floor,
Uggarsain Market Ashok Nagar,
Delhi - 110018
Tel: 91-11-28128000
Website: http://www.5core.com
Email: investcare@5core.in
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Five Core Electronics Limited was incorporated on April 11, 2002 in West Bengal, Kolkata. Subsequently, the company shifted from the State of West Bengal to State of NCT of Delhi on May 29, 2006.Mr. S...
Reports by Five Core Electronics Ltd
