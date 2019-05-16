Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
191.21
169.63
85.53
61.68
yoy growth (%)
12.72
98.31
38.66
40.05
Raw materials
-161.25
-148.9
-76.7
-55.46
As % of sales
84.32
87.77
89.66
89.92
Employee costs
-8.55
-7.49
-2.39
-2
As % of sales
4.47
4.41
2.79
3.24
Other costs
-9.89
-7.58
-4.14
-2.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.17
4.47
4.84
3.45
Operating profit
11.51
5.64
2.29
2.07
OPM
6.02
3.32
2.68
3.37
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.12
-0.36
-0.22
Interest expense
-4.22
-3.41
-0.86
-1.02
Other income
1.02
0.98
0.04
0.01
Profit before tax
6.99
2.08
1.11
0.84
Taxes
-2.31
-0.79
-0.37
-0.26
Tax rate
-33.06
-38.08
-33.65
-31.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.68
1.29
0.74
0.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.68
1.29
0.74
0.58
yoy growth (%)
262.09
74.71
27.34
21.27
NPM
2.45
0.76
0.86
0.94
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.