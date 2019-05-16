Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.14
Op profit growth
349.95
EBIT growth
362.64
Net profit growth
1,031.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.49
3.21
EBIT margin
7.56
3.15
Net profit margin
4.2
0.71
RoCE
25.48
RoNW
6.56
RoA
3.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.11
2.25
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
12.65
0.21
Book value per share
72.66
71.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.92
-39.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.43
Inventory days
53.41
Creditor days
-17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.27
-1.59
Net debt / equity
0.44
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
1.19
4.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.45
-87.99
Employee costs
-3.12
-4.35
Other costs
-3.91
-4.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.