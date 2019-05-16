Five Core Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
6.99
2.08
1.11
0.84
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.12
-0.36
-0.22
Tax paid
-2.31
-0.79
-0.37
-0.26
Working capital
-4.99
45.67
-2.52
-3.46
Other operating items
Operating
-1.62
45.84
-2.14
-3.1
Capital expenditure
2.37
14.85
-0.72
1.81
Free cash flow
0.74
60.69
-2.86
-1.29
Equity raised
81.89
44.14
20.23
18.71
Investing
14.33
0.06
0
0
Financing
18.8
35.23
-3.09
-5.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
115.76
140.12
14.28
12.11
