Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
40,870
|69.03
|36,151.4
|139.9
|0.26
|1,114.5
|4,568.14
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
615.15
|134.41
|10,932.14
|32.19
|0.24
|465.49
|84.31
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
493.2
|50.98
|3,908.7
|34.9
|0
|340.32
|120.42
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,326.5
|64.64
|3,412.94
|29.58
|0.26
|268.58
|383.42
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,195.3
|39.29
|2,000.32
|32.51
|0
|83.02
|103.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.