Five Core Electronics Ltd Summary

Five Core Electronics Limited was incorporated on April 11, 2002 in West Bengal, Kolkata. Subsequently, the company shifted from the State of West Bengal to State of NCT of Delhi on May 29, 2006.Mr. Surinder Singh Kalra, father of one of the promoters - Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra, ventured in the field of electronics as a small-time goods dealer in the year of 1984 in Kolkata. The integration of hard work and knowledge, his lineage, Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra, successfully established the business, as a manufacturer and exporter of PA systems to many parts of the world in the overall span of 33 years. The brand 5CORE-established in 1988 - became the first to introduce multi-core soldering wire of Japanese Technology in India. The father and son duo continued their journey towards making of electronic items in Kolkata.As the business expanded, Five Core Electronics Limited was incorporated in 2002 in Kolkata to manufacture as well as export PA systems. The Company was founded to enter the audio era with innovative products driven by the needs of professional customers reflecting its commitment to the industry with the use of advanced technology and techniques in the field of Audio Systems. The family shifted to Delhi in year 2002-03 and first unit was established in Fateh Nagar, Delhi on a rented premise. Soon, after a year, the business growth warranted expansion and hence new premise was taken on lease by the Company at C-116, Fateh Nagar, Delhi. In the year 2008-09, another factory was established in Bhiwadi and product portfolio was expanded. Today, the company manufactures and exports whole range of Public Address Systems - Woofers, Amplifiers, Computer Speakers, Personal Speaker System, Headphones and Earphones. In the year 2016-17, another expansion was done in RIICO, Industrial Area, Sare Khurd, Bhiwadi, Alwar with most modern machines and technology. The Company has also been trading in fabric.