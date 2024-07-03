Summary

Centum Electronics Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Solectron Centum Electronics Limited on January 8, 1993 in Bangalore, India. The Company changed the name from Solectron Centum Electronics Limited to Centum Electronics Limited on December 3, 2007. The Company designs and manufactures advanced electronics systems, subsystems and modules. It caters to Defense, Space, Communications and Automotive Electronics markets. Since then, Centum has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. With extensive design & development expertise and leading edge enabling technologies, the Company is now the industry leader in electronics solutions & components. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.A key contributor to Centum Groups growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with Centums culture hinged on the core-values of Technology-Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-record of high quality products & services and excellent execution ability. Today, the Centum Groups offerings range from customized product design & development, manufacturing services and turnkey solutions for

Read More