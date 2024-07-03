Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹2,130.9
Prev. Close₹2,119.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,312.25
Day's High₹2,239.45
Day's Low₹2,051
52 Week's High₹2,390.05
52 Week's Low₹1,368
Book Value₹253.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,713.94
P/E81.26
EPS26.09
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
299.5
269.76
251.64
241.79
Net Worth
312.39
282.65
264.53
254.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
348.01
424.52
482.37
355.35
yoy growth (%)
-18.02
-11.99
35.74
-8.16
Raw materials
-203.27
-252.64
-280.35
-250.25
As % of sales
58.41
59.51
58.11
70.42
Employee costs
-67.74
-67.85
-76.74
-60.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.21
33.12
34.78
-19.2
Depreciation
-16.48
-15.82
-13.15
-12.02
Tax paid
-3.61
-9.14
-9.74
-2.6
Working capital
-27.77
-23.08
19.3
41.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.02
-11.99
35.74
-8.16
Op profit growth
-31.95
-12.35
45,881.93
-99.68
EBIT growth
-36.99
-19.11
-1,586.66
-108.01
Net profit growth
-50.93
-4.22
-214.79
-170.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,048.25
884.2
733.38
766.81
817.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,048.25
884.2
733.38
766.81
817.39
Other Operating Income
42.57
38.77
46.56
50.62
65.87
Other Income
6.81
7.1
8.02
5.79
15.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Apparao V Mallavarapu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manoj Nagrath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajiv C Mody
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Thiruvengadam P
Whole-time Director
Nikhil Mallavarapu
Independent Director
V Kavitha Dutt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Indu H S
Non Executive Director
Tanya Mallavarapu .
Independent Director
Tarun Sawhney
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Centum Electronics Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Solectron Centum Electronics Limited on January 8, 1993 in Bangalore, India. The Company changed the name from Solectron Centum Electronics Limited to Centum Electronics Limited on December 3, 2007. The Company designs and manufactures advanced electronics systems, subsystems and modules. It caters to Defense, Space, Communications and Automotive Electronics markets. Since then, Centum has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. With extensive design & development expertise and leading edge enabling technologies, the Company is now the industry leader in electronics solutions & components. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.A key contributor to Centum Groups growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with Centums culture hinged on the core-values of Technology-Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-record of high quality products & services and excellent execution ability. Today, the Centum Groups offerings range from customized product design & development, manufacturing services and turnkey solutions for
The Centum Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2104.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centum Electronics Ltd is ₹2713.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Centum Electronics Ltd is 81.26 and 8.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centum Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centum Electronics Ltd is ₹1368 and ₹2390.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Centum Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.98%, 3 Years at 52.02%, 1 Year at 47.72%, 6 Month at 28.69%, 3 Month at 12.72% and 1 Month at 29.26%.
