Centum Electronics Ltd Share Price

2,104.35
(-0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,130.9
  • Day's High2,239.45
  • 52 Wk High2,390.05
  • Prev. Close2,119.75
  • Day's Low2,051
  • 52 Wk Low 1,368
  • Turnover (lac)1,312.25
  • P/E81.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value253.16
  • EPS26.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,713.94
  • Div. Yield0.28
No Records Found

Centum Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

2,130.9

Prev. Close

2,119.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,312.25

Day's High

2,239.45

Day's Low

2,051

52 Week's High

2,390.05

52 Week's Low

1,368

Book Value

253.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,713.94

P/E

81.26

EPS

26.09

Divi. Yield

0.28

Centum Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

Centum Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Centum Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.74%

Non-Promoter- 8.97%

Institutions: 8.97%

Non-Institutions: 32.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Centum Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.89

12.89

12.89

12.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

299.5

269.76

251.64

241.79

Net Worth

312.39

282.65

264.53

254.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

348.01

424.52

482.37

355.35

yoy growth (%)

-18.02

-11.99

35.74

-8.16

Raw materials

-203.27

-252.64

-280.35

-250.25

As % of sales

58.41

59.51

58.11

70.42

Employee costs

-67.74

-67.85

-76.74

-60.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.21

33.12

34.78

-19.2

Depreciation

-16.48

-15.82

-13.15

-12.02

Tax paid

-3.61

-9.14

-9.74

-2.6

Working capital

-27.77

-23.08

19.3

41.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.02

-11.99

35.74

-8.16

Op profit growth

-31.95

-12.35

45,881.93

-99.68

EBIT growth

-36.99

-19.11

-1,586.66

-108.01

Net profit growth

-50.93

-4.22

-214.79

-170.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,048.25

884.2

733.38

766.81

817.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,048.25

884.2

733.38

766.81

817.39

Other Operating Income

42.57

38.77

46.56

50.62

65.87

Other Income

6.81

7.1

8.02

5.79

15.36

Centum Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Centum Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Apparao V Mallavarapu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manoj Nagrath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajiv C Mody

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Thiruvengadam P

Whole-time Director

Nikhil Mallavarapu

Independent Director

V Kavitha Dutt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Indu H S

Non Executive Director

Tanya Mallavarapu .

Independent Director

Tarun Sawhney

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Centum Electronics Ltd

Summary

Centum Electronics Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Solectron Centum Electronics Limited on January 8, 1993 in Bangalore, India. The Company changed the name from Solectron Centum Electronics Limited to Centum Electronics Limited on December 3, 2007. The Company designs and manufactures advanced electronics systems, subsystems and modules. It caters to Defense, Space, Communications and Automotive Electronics markets. Since then, Centum has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. With extensive design & development expertise and leading edge enabling technologies, the Company is now the industry leader in electronics solutions & components. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.A key contributor to Centum Groups growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with Centums culture hinged on the core-values of Technology-Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-record of high quality products & services and excellent execution ability. Today, the Centum Groups offerings range from customized product design & development, manufacturing services and turnkey solutions for
Company FAQs

What is the Centum Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Centum Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2104.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Centum Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centum Electronics Ltd is ₹2713.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Centum Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Centum Electronics Ltd is 81.26 and 8.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Centum Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centum Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centum Electronics Ltd is ₹1368 and ₹2390.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Centum Electronics Ltd?

Centum Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.98%, 3 Years at 52.02%, 1 Year at 47.72%, 6 Month at 28.69%, 3 Month at 12.72% and 1 Month at 29.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Centum Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Centum Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.75 %
Institutions - 8.97 %
Public - 32.28 %

