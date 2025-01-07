iifl-logo-icon 1
Centum Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,178.7
(3.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

348.01

424.52

482.37

355.35

yoy growth (%)

-18.02

-11.99

35.74

-8.16

Raw materials

-203.27

-252.64

-280.35

-250.25

As % of sales

58.41

59.51

58.11

70.42

Employee costs

-67.74

-67.85

-76.74

-60.51

As % of sales

19.46

15.98

15.9

17.03

Other costs

-34.48

-41.55

-54.01

-44.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.9

9.78

11.19

12.5

Operating profit

42.5

62.46

71.27

0.15

OPM

12.21

14.71

14.77

0.04

Depreciation

-16.48

-15.82

-13.15

-12.02

Interest expense

-14.6

-17.38

-27.65

-15

Other income

5.8

3.86

4.32

7.66

Profit before tax

17.21

33.12

34.78

-19.2

Taxes

-3.61

-9.14

-9.74

-2.6

Tax rate

-20.97

-27.61

-28.01

13.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.6

23.97

25.03

-21.81

Exceptional items

-1.83

0

0

0

Net profit

11.76

23.97

25.03

-21.81

yoy growth (%)

-50.93

-4.22

-214.79

-170.67

NPM

3.38

5.64

5.19

-6.13

