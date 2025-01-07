Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
348.01
424.52
482.37
355.35
yoy growth (%)
-18.02
-11.99
35.74
-8.16
Raw materials
-203.27
-252.64
-280.35
-250.25
As % of sales
58.41
59.51
58.11
70.42
Employee costs
-67.74
-67.85
-76.74
-60.51
As % of sales
19.46
15.98
15.9
17.03
Other costs
-34.48
-41.55
-54.01
-44.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.9
9.78
11.19
12.5
Operating profit
42.5
62.46
71.27
0.15
OPM
12.21
14.71
14.77
0.04
Depreciation
-16.48
-15.82
-13.15
-12.02
Interest expense
-14.6
-17.38
-27.65
-15
Other income
5.8
3.86
4.32
7.66
Profit before tax
17.21
33.12
34.78
-19.2
Taxes
-3.61
-9.14
-9.74
-2.6
Tax rate
-20.97
-27.61
-28.01
13.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.6
23.97
25.03
-21.81
Exceptional items
-1.83
0
0
0
Net profit
11.76
23.97
25.03
-21.81
yoy growth (%)
-50.93
-4.22
-214.79
-170.67
NPM
3.38
5.64
5.19
-6.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.