Centum Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

1,844.85
(0.08%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.58

-7.45

4.71

21.96

Op profit growth

-17.07

-8.65

300.9

-56.19

EBIT growth

-21.88

-30.51

542.58

-82.22

Net profit growth

-278.03

-13.9

-205.07

-155.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.51

10.95

11.09

2.89

EBIT margin

5

6.11

8.15

1.32

Net profit margin

-3.91

2.09

2.25

-2.24

RoCE

6.8

8.11

11.69

1.95

RoNW

-3.57

2

2.52

-2.37

RoA

-1.32

0.69

0.8

-0.82

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-41.49

9.34

12.51

0

Dividend per share

2.5

4

2.5

1

Cash EPS

-57.22

-21.84

-16.65

-40.83

Book value per share

158.3

173.14

159.21

147.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.74

40.59

19.18

0

P/CEPS

-7.79

-17.35

-14.41

-12.42

P/B

2.81

2.19

1.5

3.43

EV/EBIDTA

10.17

8.42

5.8

22.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

33.8

31.16

-10.89

Tax payout

-9.92

-36.04

-20.97

9.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

109.04

103.82

101

92.52

Inventory days

98.04

95.99

104.44

98.14

Creditor days

-57.7

-72.57

-86.09

-72.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.48

-1.69

-1.95

-0.5

Net debt / equity

1.28

1.4

1.7

1.86

Net debt / op. profit

3.53

3.51

3.56

14.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.71

-42.25

-40.25

-46.69

Employee costs

-40.96

-36.92

-36.87

-36.64

Other costs

-10.8

-9.86

-11.78

-13.76

