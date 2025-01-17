Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.58
-7.45
4.71
21.96
Op profit growth
-17.07
-8.65
300.9
-56.19
EBIT growth
-21.88
-30.51
542.58
-82.22
Net profit growth
-278.03
-13.9
-205.07
-155.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.51
10.95
11.09
2.89
EBIT margin
5
6.11
8.15
1.32
Net profit margin
-3.91
2.09
2.25
-2.24
RoCE
6.8
8.11
11.69
1.95
RoNW
-3.57
2
2.52
-2.37
RoA
-1.32
0.69
0.8
-0.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-41.49
9.34
12.51
0
Dividend per share
2.5
4
2.5
1
Cash EPS
-57.22
-21.84
-16.65
-40.83
Book value per share
158.3
173.14
159.21
147.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.74
40.59
19.18
0
P/CEPS
-7.79
-17.35
-14.41
-12.42
P/B
2.81
2.19
1.5
3.43
EV/EBIDTA
10.17
8.42
5.8
22.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
33.8
31.16
-10.89
Tax payout
-9.92
-36.04
-20.97
9.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
109.04
103.82
101
92.52
Inventory days
98.04
95.99
104.44
98.14
Creditor days
-57.7
-72.57
-86.09
-72.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.48
-1.69
-1.95
-0.5
Net debt / equity
1.28
1.4
1.7
1.86
Net debt / op. profit
3.53
3.51
3.56
14.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.71
-42.25
-40.25
-46.69
Employee costs
-40.96
-36.92
-36.87
-36.64
Other costs
-10.8
-9.86
-11.78
-13.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.