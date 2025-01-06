Centum Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.21
33.12
34.78
-19.2
Depreciation
-16.48
-15.82
-13.15
-12.02
Tax paid
-3.61
-9.14
-9.74
-2.6
Working capital
-27.77
-23.08
19.3
41.22
Other operating items
Operating
-30.65
-14.92
31.18
7.38
Capital expenditure
10.21
13.04
38.51
7.98
Free cash flow
-20.44
-1.88
69.69
15.36
Equity raised
481.66
447.06
351.03
345.08
Investing
-0.93
14.8
0.14
-2.88
Financing
-2.3
4.91
-20.26
57.86
Dividends paid
0
5.8
5.15
1.28
Net in cash
457.98
470.69
405.76
416.71
