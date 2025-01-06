iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Centum Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,104.35
(-0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Centum Electronics Ltd

Centum Electron FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.21

33.12

34.78

-19.2

Depreciation

-16.48

-15.82

-13.15

-12.02

Tax paid

-3.61

-9.14

-9.74

-2.6

Working capital

-27.77

-23.08

19.3

41.22

Other operating items

Operating

-30.65

-14.92

31.18

7.38

Capital expenditure

10.21

13.04

38.51

7.98

Free cash flow

-20.44

-1.88

69.69

15.36

Equity raised

481.66

447.06

351.03

345.08

Investing

-0.93

14.8

0.14

-2.88

Financing

-2.3

4.91

-20.26

57.86

Dividends paid

0

5.8

5.15

1.28

Net in cash

457.98

470.69

405.76

416.71

Centum Electron : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Centum Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.