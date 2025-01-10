Centum Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
299.5
269.76
251.64
241.79
Net Worth
312.39
282.65
264.53
254.68
Minority Interest
Debt
101.99
107.32
99.29
142.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.42
3.36
3.91
4.37
Total Liabilities
416.8
393.33
367.73
401.98
Fixed Assets
113.27
114.75
114.08
122.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
108.08
76.3
62.79
63.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.31
9.57
6.45
6.21
Networking Capital
147.73
172.03
160.11
180.3
Inventories
287.42
231.57
198.66
174.55
Inventory Days
208.35
150.07
Sundry Debtors
220.26
209.49
89.76
99.62
Debtor Days
94.14
85.65
Other Current Assets
48.48
46.43
53.9
42.82
Sundry Creditors
-165.74
-159.12
-72.62
-60.5
Creditor Days
76.16
52.01
Other Current Liabilities
-242.69
-156.34
-109.59
-76.19
Cash
36.41
20.68
24.29
29.16
Total Assets
416.8
393.33
367.72
401.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.