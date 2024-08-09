|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the 31st (Thirty First) Annual Report along with the Notice of 31st (Thirty First) Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as dispatched to the shareholders through electronic mode whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participants / Registrar and Transfer Agent. The aforesaid documents are also available on the website of the Company at www.centumelectronics.com Proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
