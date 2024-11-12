Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CENTUM ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. This notice is pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Trading Window Closure dated 26th September 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons of the Company till 14th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations we are also enclosing herewith the invitation for the earnings call with Investors/Analysts to discuss on the Companys financial and operational performance for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 scheduled on Thursday November 14 2024 at 16:00 hours (IST). Unaudited Financial Results for second quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

CENTUM ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. This notice is pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Trading Window Closure dated 26th June 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons of the Company till 11th August 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations we are also enclosing herewith the invitation for the earnings call with Investors/Analysts to discuss on the Companys financial and operational performance for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 scheduled on Monday August 12 2024 at 16:00 hours (IST). 1. Considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The financial results are enclosed pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Centum T&S Private Limited [Formerly, Centum Adeneo India Private Limited (Transferor Company)] wholly-owned subsidiary of Centum Electronics Limited (Transferee Company) with the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. 3. Approved issuance of Parent Company Guarantee for Centum Adetel Transportation Systems a company organized and existing under the laws of France (step-down subsidiary of the Company). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

CENTUM ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter-alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) consider the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 This notice is pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Trading Window Closure dated 26th March 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons of the Company till Friday 24th May 2024. Dividend updates Audited Financial Results for 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of re-appointment Dividend updates Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024