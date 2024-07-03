Centum Electronics Ltd Summary

Centum Electronics Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Solectron Centum Electronics Limited on January 8, 1993 in Bangalore, India. The Company changed the name from Solectron Centum Electronics Limited to Centum Electronics Limited on December 3, 2007. The Company designs and manufactures advanced electronics systems, subsystems and modules. It caters to Defense, Space, Communications and Automotive Electronics markets. Since then, Centum has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. With extensive design & development expertise and leading edge enabling technologies, the Company is now the industry leader in electronics solutions & components. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.A key contributor to Centum Groups growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with Centums culture hinged on the core-values of Technology-Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-record of high quality products & services and excellent execution ability. Today, the Centum Groups offerings range from customized product design & development, manufacturing services and turnkey solutions for mission-critical applications. These solutions are offered through the key operating business units that work together to address the customer needs.Company operate into two business units-Centum Technologies & Solutions (T&S) and Centum Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. Each business unit is led by a strong and experienced management team. The Strategic Electronics Business Unit designs, develops and manufactures customized, complex products for Defence and Space customers. Centum is a leading industry partner for Indias DRDO labs, Defence PSUs as well as the Indian Space Research Organization having delivered mission critical electronics on major missile, radar, electronic warfare & satellite applications. Centums unique microelectronics capability enables the development of lightweight, high reliability electronics for on-board applications.The Electronics Manufacturing Services business unit addresses high-technology high-complexity products in defence, aerospace, industrial, medical and telecommunications segments. The offerings include Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), System Integration, PCBA, Test, Environmental Screening and Repair & Return Services. This team provides mechanical solutions to various requirements in the field of plastics and sheet metal for the industrial customers.The Company commenced commercial production in year 1994. C-MCEL was primarily set up to cater to the telecommunication requirement in the country. Its major customers inculdes ITI, HTL, BI Technologies, Punjab Communication, Crompton Greaves, L&T, ABB and Deltron. The company supplies 80% of its products to the telecom industry. Due to this dependence of the company on single sector the company has to suffer losses in past. So to diversify and meet the demand for defence and aerospace sector the company imported and installed machines worth Rs 2 cr to cater this markets.Company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture FCP product to cater to the world-wide clients. This new facility also received the ISO 9001 certification within five months of trial production.The Company completed the first full year of production of Frequency Controlled Products. The product was well received by companies like Nortel, Nucent, Marconi etc., and the Company was able to export Rs 150 million of these products.Through shareholders approval, the Frequency Control Product (FCP) business of the Company was transferred to a subsidiary of the Company, Centum Frequency Products Private Limited on January 30, 2008. During 2008-09, the Company formed a Joint Venture with Rakon, New Zealand, world leaders in FCP during Feb 08. Rakon through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rakon (Mauritius) Limited, subscribed to 49% of the equity of Centum Frequency Products Private Limited and resulting to subscription, the name of the subsidiary was changed to Centum Rakon India Private Limited w.e.f. May 22, 2008, which completed its first full year of operations in 2009.In 2009-10, Solectron EMS India Limited was amalgamated with the Company through a Scheme of Amalgamation, with effect from 1 April 2009, and the Scheme became effective on 30 July, 2010. The Company entered into Medical Division during the year 2014. The Company acquired controlling stake in Adetel Group SA, subsidiary in France on June 17, 2016. It inaugurated a brand new state-of-art facility at the Aerospace Park at Devanahalli in Bangalore in Feb 2017. It enhanced capabilities in space with the launch of EMISAT in 2018 and further opened a design center in India in 2018-19.