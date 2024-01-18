iifl-logo-icon 1
Centum Electronics Ltd Dividend

1,827.05
(-0.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:04:15 AM

Centum Electron CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 2024330Final
Dividend updates Recommended a final Dividend of Rs.3/- (i.e 30 %) per equity share of Rs.10/- each on the fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company and which is subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend7 Feb 202420 Feb 202420 Feb 2024330Interim
Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs.3 per equity share.

