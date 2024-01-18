|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|3
|30
|Final
|Dividend updates Recommended a final Dividend of Rs.3/- (i.e 30 %) per equity share of Rs.10/- each on the fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company and which is subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|3
|30
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs.3 per equity share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.