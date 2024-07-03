Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹630
Prev. Close₹627.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,737.87
Day's High₹647.1
Day's Low₹591.2
52 Week's High₹669.85
52 Week's Low₹376.35
Book Value₹82.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,570.75
P/E0
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
177.43
176.78
137.62
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,264.18
1,278.3
406.27
237.42
Net Worth
1,441.61
1,455.08
543.89
238.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
646.26
438.3
yoy growth (%)
47.44
Raw materials
-438.76
-282.08
As % of sales
67.89
64.35
Employee costs
-43.24
-28.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
47.89
36.33
Depreciation
-13.09
-12.07
Tax paid
-17.28
-7.72
Working capital
2.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.44
Op profit growth
20.88
EBIT growth
26.46
Net profit growth
6.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,153.84
2,048.39
1,019.72
438.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,153.84
2,048.39
1,019.72
438.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
58.61
43.75
12.28
6.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sandeep Tandon
Managing Director
Jasbir Singh Gujral
Non Executive Director
Jaideep Tandon
Non Executive Director
Jayesh Doshi.
Independent Director
Kunal Shah
Independent Director
Anil Nair
Independent Director
Hetal Gandhi
Independent Director
Smita Jatia
Independent Director
Bharat Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KOMAL MALIK
Summary
Syrma SGS Technology Limited was incorporated as Syrma Technology Private Limited on August 23, 2004, by the RoC in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Syrma SGS Technology Private Limited, on September 14, 2021. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Company to Public Company, on October 6, 2021, and the name was changed to Syrma SGS Technology Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on October 20, 2021, was issued to the Company by RoC.The Company, founded in 1978 by industry pioneers (Tandon family), is located in San Jose (California), and Chennai (India), developing quality technology products. It is one of Indias leading exporters of electronics, providing a high-value integrated design and production solution for internationally recognized OEMs. The Company is a technology-focused engineering and design Company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specializing in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries. At present, it operates through 11 manufacturing facilities spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Company has a product portfolio with applications across diverse end-use industries. The products are primarily focused toward ODMs and OEMs serving end-use industries including the automotive, healthcare, IT, industrial appliances, energy management, water purification, power supply and consumer products industries. It has 3 R&D facilities, of which 2 located in India a
The Syrma SGS Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹595.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is ₹10570.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is 0 and 7.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syrma SGS Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is ₹376.35 and ₹669.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 26.44%, 1 Year at -5.49%, 6 Month at 26.46%, 3 Month at 48.04% and 1 Month at 7.48%.
