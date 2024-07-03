iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Share Price

595.25
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open630
  • Day's High647.1
  • 52 Wk High669.85
  • Prev. Close627.6
  • Day's Low591.2
  • 52 Wk Low 376.35
  • Turnover (lac)11,737.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.25
  • EPS1.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,570.75
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

630

Prev. Close

627.6

Turnover(Lac.)

11,737.87

Day's High

647.1

Day's Low

591.2

52 Week's High

669.85

52 Week's Low

376.35

Book Value

82.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,570.75

P/E

0

EPS

1.18

Divi. Yield

0.24

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.89%

Non-Promoter- 16.76%

Institutions: 16.76%

Non-Institutions: 36.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

177.43

176.78

137.62

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,264.18

1,278.3

406.27

237.42

Net Worth

1,441.61

1,455.08

543.89

238.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

646.26

438.3

yoy growth (%)

47.44

Raw materials

-438.76

-282.08

As % of sales

67.89

64.35

Employee costs

-43.24

-28.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

47.89

36.33

Depreciation

-13.09

-12.07

Tax paid

-17.28

-7.72

Working capital

2.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.44

Op profit growth

20.88

EBIT growth

26.46

Net profit growth

6.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,153.84

2,048.39

1,019.72

438.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,153.84

2,048.39

1,019.72

438.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

58.61

43.75

12.28

6.18

View Annually Results

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sandeep Tandon

Managing Director

Jasbir Singh Gujral

Non Executive Director

Jaideep Tandon

Non Executive Director

Jayesh Doshi.

Independent Director

Kunal Shah

Independent Director

Anil Nair

Independent Director

Hetal Gandhi

Independent Director

Smita Jatia

Independent Director

Bharat Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KOMAL MALIK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

Summary

Syrma SGS Technology Limited was incorporated as Syrma Technology Private Limited on August 23, 2004, by the RoC in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Syrma SGS Technology Private Limited, on September 14, 2021. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Company to Public Company, on October 6, 2021, and the name was changed to Syrma SGS Technology Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on October 20, 2021, was issued to the Company by RoC.The Company, founded in 1978 by industry pioneers (Tandon family), is located in San Jose (California), and Chennai (India), developing quality technology products. It is one of Indias leading exporters of electronics, providing a high-value integrated design and production solution for internationally recognized OEMs. The Company is a technology-focused engineering and design Company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specializing in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries. At present, it operates through 11 manufacturing facilities spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Company has a product portfolio with applications across diverse end-use industries. The products are primarily focused toward ODMs and OEMs serving end-use industries including the automotive, healthcare, IT, industrial appliances, energy management, water purification, power supply and consumer products industries. It has 3 R&D facilities, of which 2 located in India a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Syrma SGS Technology Ltd share price today?

The Syrma SGS Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹595.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is ₹10570.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is 0 and 7.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syrma SGS Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is ₹376.35 and ₹669.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd?

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 26.44%, 1 Year at -5.49%, 6 Month at 26.46%, 3 Month at 48.04% and 1 Month at 7.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.89 %
Institutions - 16.76 %
Public - 36.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.