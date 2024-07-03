Summary

Syrma SGS Technology Limited was incorporated as Syrma Technology Private Limited on August 23, 2004, by the RoC in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Syrma SGS Technology Private Limited, on September 14, 2021. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Company to Public Company, on October 6, 2021, and the name was changed to Syrma SGS Technology Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on October 20, 2021, was issued to the Company by RoC.The Company, founded in 1978 by industry pioneers (Tandon family), is located in San Jose (California), and Chennai (India), developing quality technology products. It is one of Indias leading exporters of electronics, providing a high-value integrated design and production solution for internationally recognized OEMs. The Company is a technology-focused engineering and design Company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specializing in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries. At present, it operates through 11 manufacturing facilities spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Company has a product portfolio with applications across diverse end-use industries. The products are primarily focused toward ODMs and OEMs serving end-use industries including the automotive, healthcare, IT, industrial appliances, energy management, water purification, power supply and consumer products industries. It has 3 R&D facilities, of which 2 located in India a

