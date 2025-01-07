iifl-logo-icon 1
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

614.6
(3.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

646.26

438.3

yoy growth (%)

47.44

Raw materials

-438.76

-282.08

As % of sales

67.89

64.35

Employee costs

-43.24

-28.63

As % of sales

6.69

6.53

Other costs

-107.73

-80.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.67

18.43

Operating profit

56.52

46.75

OPM

8.74

10.66

Depreciation

-13.09

-12.07

Interest expense

-3.77

-4.52

Other income

8.24

6.17

Profit before tax

47.89

36.33

Taxes

-17.28

-7.72

Tax rate

-36.09

-21.24

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

30.6

28.61

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

30.6

28.61

yoy growth (%)

6.96

NPM

4.73

6.52

