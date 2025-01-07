Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
646.26
438.3
yoy growth (%)
47.44
Raw materials
-438.76
-282.08
As % of sales
67.89
64.35
Employee costs
-43.24
-28.63
As % of sales
6.69
6.53
Other costs
-107.73
-80.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.67
18.43
Operating profit
56.52
46.75
OPM
8.74
10.66
Depreciation
-13.09
-12.07
Interest expense
-3.77
-4.52
Other income
8.24
6.17
Profit before tax
47.89
36.33
Taxes
-17.28
-7.72
Tax rate
-36.09
-21.24
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
30.6
28.61
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
30.6
28.61
yoy growth (%)
6.96
NPM
4.73
6.52
