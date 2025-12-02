iifl-logo

Syrma SGS Technology Begins Construction of New PCB Manufacturing Plant in AP

2 Dec 2025 , 11:15 AM

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd has started building a new advanced printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company announced the development on December 1 as part of its plan to scale its presence in India’s electronics manufacturing sector.

The new plant is coming up through its subsidiary Syrma Strategic Electronics Private Ltd. The unit is expected to support the company’s long term strategy of expanding its role in the domestic electronics value chain.

The facility is located in the Naidupeta Industrial Zone, a region that has been attracting large scale industrial investments. The company plans to produce a wide range of printed circuit boards at this site, including single layer and multi layer PCBs that are used across consumer electronics, automotive components, and industrial applications.

With this project, Syrma SGS aims to increase its production strength while reinforcing its position as a significant supplier in India’s electronics ecosystem. The upcoming unit is expected to improve output, enhance product diversity, and support higher order volumes.

The facility is projected to generate more than 1,000 direct job opportunities. The company noted that the project will open doors for local talent and contribute to the economic growth of Naidupeta, which is emerging as an important industrial centre in Andhra Pradesh.

To support the expansion, Syrma SGS has also entered into a joint venture with South Korea based Shinhyup Electronics (SH Electronics Ltd). Shinhyup is known for its engineering expertise in printed circuit board technology.

The partnership brings together Shinhyup’s engineering capabilities and India’s growing manufacturing ecosystem. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the quality of PCB production at the new unit and improve the company’s global competitiveness.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

