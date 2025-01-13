Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
177.43
176.78
137.62
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,264.18
1,278.3
406.27
237.42
Net Worth
1,441.61
1,455.08
543.89
238.17
Minority Interest
Debt
502.39
256.38
137.55
61.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.18
14.3
7.15
7.7
Total Liabilities
1,958.18
1,725.76
688.59
307.23
Fixed Assets
484.02
273.42
153.93
81.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
677.95
460.64
404.47
88.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.5
9.82
4.59
7.45
Networking Capital
736.13
945.6
114.4
99.47
Inventories
672.47
348.12
114.79
77.08
Inventory Days
64.83
64.18
Sundry Debtors
704.72
229.67
171.8
127.87
Debtor Days
97.03
106.48
Other Current Assets
510.24
823.44
58.54
54.75
Sundry Creditors
-1,074.82
-396.7
-164.26
-115.08
Creditor Days
92.77
95.83
Other Current Liabilities
-76.48
-58.93
-66.47
-45.15
Cash
45.59
36.28
11.2
30.21
Total Assets
1,958.19
1,725.76
688.59
307.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.