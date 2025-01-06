Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
47.89
36.33
Depreciation
-13.09
-12.07
Tax paid
-17.28
-7.72
Working capital
2.91
Other operating items
Operating
20.42
Capital expenditure
45.71
Free cash flow
66.13
Equity raised
749.95
Investing
315.73
Financing
86.67
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
1,218.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.