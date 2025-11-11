iifl-logo

Syrma SGS Q2 Profit Jumps 77% YoY to ₹64 Crore; Revenue Grows 38%

11 Nov 2025 , 10:34 AM

Electronics manufacturing services firm Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd posted a sharp rise in earnings for the September quarter. This is fueled by strong demand across its industrial and consumer segments.

The company’s net profit surged 76.8% year-on-year to ₹64 crore. This is compared with ₹36.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 37.6% to ₹1,145.8 crore. The growth is up from ₹832.7 crore a year ago, reflecting strong traction in order inflows and production volumes.

Operating performance was equally strong. The EBITDA jumped 62.3% year-on-year to ₹115.1 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 10.05%, from 8.51% in the same period last year. This is supported by better capacity utilisation and cost control.

The company said it continues to see robust demand for its electronics manufacturing services across end-user industries, particularly automotive, healthcare, and industrial electronics.

In September, Syrma SGS announced a joint venture with Italy-based Elemaster to build cost-efficient, high-quality products for railway, industrial, and medical clients. The new unit will be set up in Bengaluru with an initial investment of ₹55 crore and is expected to generate about ₹200 crore in revenue by FY27.

Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd shares closed with a 1.43% gain on Monday. Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd shares have gained 47% in the last year, 29.7% in the year-to-date, 49% in the last six months and gained 2.04% in the last 5 days.

