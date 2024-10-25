iifl-logo-icon 1
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Board Meeting

Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Syrma SGS Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company (with Limited Review Report) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024, under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Syrma SGS Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company (with Limited Review Report) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and have taken on record the limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Syrma SGS Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Syrma SGS Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results (with Limited Review Report) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 06, 2024 Unaudited Financial result for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Syrma SGS Technology Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

