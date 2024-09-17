|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Sep 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and have taken on record the limited review report thereon. Summary of proceeding of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Syrma SGS Technology Limited (the Company) held today i.e. on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, through video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) AS per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
