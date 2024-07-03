Summary

Aplab Ltd. (Previously known as Applied Electronics Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1964. The Company specialise in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of high quality professional electronic equipment and power systems and also supplies custom-made instruments and systems which are marketed under the Aplab brand name. Its units are situated at Thane and Bhosari, Pune.In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to manufacture electronic hi-tech systems like telecommunication test systems, smartcard-operated public payphones and high precision measuring instruments. It came out with a rights issue in Apr.93 to part-finance the project. During the same period, the company also launched new products like Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and Branch Teller Machines (BTM).Intel Instruments & Systems, Aplab-Seba Electronics and Aplab Display Devices & Systems are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1995-96, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by S T Q C, Department of Electronics, Government of India. During the year, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 0.16 cr. Further, it also started marketing new products from ELTRAC division like the ATM Salary Dispenser, Access Control System and Check-out Terminals, based on Smart Card Technology. The company is in the process of obtaining certificate of compatibility to IBA net working of ATMs in India.During the year 1998-99, the Company developed new products like Digital Trans

