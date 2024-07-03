SectorElectronics
Open₹31
Prev. Close₹21.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹31
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.97
P/E36.42
EPS2.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.09
10
10
5
Preference Capital
2.87
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.83
-29.81
-30.76
-31.08
Net Worth
10.13
-19.81
-20.76
-26.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.01
51.59
61.04
72.08
yoy growth (%)
2.75
-15.47
-15.31
1.5
Raw materials
-22.98
-19.36
-29.92
-41.54
As % of sales
43.35
37.53
49.01
57.63
Employee costs
-11.26
-13.39
-17.88
-16.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-2.93
-15.87
-14.24
Depreciation
-0.37
-1.02
-1.44
-1.55
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.67
-3.06
53.63
-17.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.75
-15.47
-15.31
1.5
Op profit growth
5.6
-216.83
72.08
-58.31
EBIT growth
49.51
-177.77
66.51
-52.22
Net profit growth
-286.48
-101.3
17.22
-23.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
71.1
74.57
95.52
71.33
97.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.1
74.57
95.52
71.33
97.15
Other Operating Income
1.68
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
0.71
0.89
2.64
1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S K Hajela
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Rajesh K Deherkar
Chairperson & M D
Amrita P Deodhar
Independent Director
Sanjay N. Mehta
Independent Director
Uma Balakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aplab Ltd
Summary
Aplab Ltd. (Previously known as Applied Electronics Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1964. The Company specialise in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of high quality professional electronic equipment and power systems and also supplies custom-made instruments and systems which are marketed under the Aplab brand name. Its units are situated at Thane and Bhosari, Pune.In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to manufacture electronic hi-tech systems like telecommunication test systems, smartcard-operated public payphones and high precision measuring instruments. It came out with a rights issue in Apr.93 to part-finance the project. During the same period, the company also launched new products like Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and Branch Teller Machines (BTM).Intel Instruments & Systems, Aplab-Seba Electronics and Aplab Display Devices & Systems are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1995-96, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by S T Q C, Department of Electronics, Government of India. During the year, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 0.16 cr. Further, it also started marketing new products from ELTRAC division like the ATM Salary Dispenser, Access Control System and Check-out Terminals, based on Smart Card Technology. The company is in the process of obtaining certificate of compatibility to IBA net working of ATMs in India.During the year 1998-99, the Company developed new products like Digital Trans
Read More
The Aplab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aplab Ltd is ₹38.97 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Aplab Ltd is 36.42 and 10.15 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aplab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aplab Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Aplab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.49%, 3 Years at 7.35%, 1 Year at 41.18%, 6 Month at -30.58%, 3 Month at -17.77% and 1 Month at -3.26%.
