iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aplab Ltd Share Price

31
(44.25%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31
  • Day's High31
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close21.49
  • Day's Low31
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E36.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.25
  • EPS2.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aplab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

31

Prev. Close

21.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

31

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.97

P/E

36.42

EPS

2.3

Divi. Yield

0

Aplab Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Aplab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aplab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 32.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aplab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.09

10

10

5

Preference Capital

2.87

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.83

-29.81

-30.76

-31.08

Net Worth

10.13

-19.81

-20.76

-26.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.01

51.59

61.04

72.08

yoy growth (%)

2.75

-15.47

-15.31

1.5

Raw materials

-22.98

-19.36

-29.92

-41.54

As % of sales

43.35

37.53

49.01

57.63

Employee costs

-11.26

-13.39

-17.88

-16.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-2.93

-15.87

-14.24

Depreciation

-0.37

-1.02

-1.44

-1.55

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.67

-3.06

53.63

-17.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.75

-15.47

-15.31

1.5

Op profit growth

5.6

-216.83

72.08

-58.31

EBIT growth

49.51

-177.77

66.51

-52.22

Net profit growth

-286.48

-101.3

17.22

-23.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

71.1

74.57

95.52

71.33

97.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.1

74.57

95.52

71.33

97.15

Other Operating Income

1.68

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.69

0.71

0.89

2.64

1

View Annually Results

Aplab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aplab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S K Hajela

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Rajesh K Deherkar

Chairperson & M D

Amrita P Deodhar

Independent Director

Sanjay N. Mehta

Independent Director

Uma Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aplab Ltd

Summary

Aplab Ltd. (Previously known as Applied Electronics Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1964. The Company specialise in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of high quality professional electronic equipment and power systems and also supplies custom-made instruments and systems which are marketed under the Aplab brand name. Its units are situated at Thane and Bhosari, Pune.In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to manufacture electronic hi-tech systems like telecommunication test systems, smartcard-operated public payphones and high precision measuring instruments. It came out with a rights issue in Apr.93 to part-finance the project. During the same period, the company also launched new products like Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and Branch Teller Machines (BTM).Intel Instruments & Systems, Aplab-Seba Electronics and Aplab Display Devices & Systems are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1995-96, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by S T Q C, Department of Electronics, Government of India. During the year, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 0.16 cr. Further, it also started marketing new products from ELTRAC division like the ATM Salary Dispenser, Access Control System and Check-out Terminals, based on Smart Card Technology. The company is in the process of obtaining certificate of compatibility to IBA net working of ATMs in India.During the year 1998-99, the Company developed new products like Digital Trans
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aplab Ltd share price today?

The Aplab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aplab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aplab Ltd is ₹38.97 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aplab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aplab Ltd is 36.42 and 10.15 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aplab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aplab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aplab Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Aplab Ltd?

Aplab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.49%, 3 Years at 7.35%, 1 Year at 41.18%, 6 Month at -30.58%, 3 Month at -17.77% and 1 Month at -3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aplab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aplab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplab Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.