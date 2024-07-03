Aplab Ltd Summary

Aplab Ltd. (Previously known as Applied Electronics Ltd) was incorporated in September, 1964. The Company specialise in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of high quality professional electronic equipment and power systems and also supplies custom-made instruments and systems which are marketed under the Aplab brand name. Its units are situated at Thane and Bhosari, Pune.In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to manufacture electronic hi-tech systems like telecommunication test systems, smartcard-operated public payphones and high precision measuring instruments. It came out with a rights issue in Apr.93 to part-finance the project. During the same period, the company also launched new products like Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and Branch Teller Machines (BTM).Intel Instruments & Systems, Aplab-Seba Electronics and Aplab Display Devices & Systems are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1995-96, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by S T Q C, Department of Electronics, Government of India. During the year, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 0.16 cr. Further, it also started marketing new products from ELTRAC division like the ATM Salary Dispenser, Access Control System and Check-out Terminals, based on Smart Card Technology. The company is in the process of obtaining certificate of compatibility to IBA net working of ATMs in India.During the year 1998-99, the Company developed new products like Digital Transmission Analyser, PC Interphase Software for UPS, Function Generator, Battery Capacity Analyser, Multi-function Test System, 90KVA 50/400 Hz Frequency Converter IGBT Based PWM technology and High Current Programmable DC Power Supply. The Companys Fuel Dispensing Pumps have gone through all the tests and field trials and the company expects to do a business of around Rs. 3.0 crore of this product alone.During the year 1999-2000, the company has entered into strategic tie-up with Banqit AB, Sweden, a compact global solutions partner with ISO 9001 Certification to offer banking solutions to Indian Banking and financial sector for efficient delivery of financial services.The Company launched 10KVA 3 Phase UPS Systems for Air HQ, New Delhi, 75KVA 3 Phase UPS with special stabilizer in bypass line; 3.4GHz Frequency Counter for army; Low Cost Function Generators Range; Digital Timer for Greece Customer; Microwave Source for CAT, Indore; Defence Project for field enduring Power Racks; Distortion & Sinad Meter suitable for EMI-EMC Testing for UK Customer as new products during the year 2000-01.During 2001-02, it launched 12KVA Frequency Converter SPhase to suit Air Craft applications; Special Power Supply Unit for Automatic Rescue Device; 120KVA1 Ph Parallel Redundant UPS; Selective Frequency Level Meter; Programmable Pulse Generator; 10MHz Pulse Generator; Current Generator.Swicon Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd. was acquired through the process of amalgamation during the year 2004-05, which became a subsidiary of the Company, resulting of acquiring 100% shares of the Company.The erstwhile subsidiaries, Aplab Display Devices & Systems Limited and Swicon Micro Systems Limited got amalgamated with Company and accordingly, the assets and liabilities of these companies merged into it during year 2005-06.During the year 2012-13, the erstwhile subsidiary, Intel Instruments and Systems Limited got amalgamation and the assets andliabilities of erstwhile Intel Instruments and Systems Limited was merged into with the Company.