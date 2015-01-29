iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aplab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31
(44.25%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.01

51.59

61.04

72.08

yoy growth (%)

2.75

-15.47

-15.31

1.5

Raw materials

-22.98

-19.36

-29.92

-41.54

As % of sales

43.35

37.53

49.01

57.63

Employee costs

-11.26

-13.39

-17.88

-16.81

As % of sales

21.25

25.96

29.3

23.33

Other costs

-13.83

-14.16

-17.22

-16.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.09

27.45

28.22

22.25

Operating profit

4.93

4.66

-3.99

-2.32

OPM

9.29

9.04

-6.54

-3.22

Depreciation

-0.37

-1.02

-1.44

-1.55

Interest expense

-6.26

-6.86

-10.81

-11.2

Other income

1.32

0.28

0.38

0.84

Profit before tax

-0.38

-2.93

-15.87

-14.24

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.38

-2.93

-15.87

-14.24

Exceptional items

0

3.14

0

0.7

Net profit

-0.38

0.2

-15.87

-13.54

yoy growth (%)

-286.48

-101.3

17.22

-23.01

NPM

-0.73

0.4

-26

-18.78

Aplab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.