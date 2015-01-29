Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.01
51.59
61.04
72.08
yoy growth (%)
2.75
-15.47
-15.31
1.5
Raw materials
-22.98
-19.36
-29.92
-41.54
As % of sales
43.35
37.53
49.01
57.63
Employee costs
-11.26
-13.39
-17.88
-16.81
As % of sales
21.25
25.96
29.3
23.33
Other costs
-13.83
-14.16
-17.22
-16.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.09
27.45
28.22
22.25
Operating profit
4.93
4.66
-3.99
-2.32
OPM
9.29
9.04
-6.54
-3.22
Depreciation
-0.37
-1.02
-1.44
-1.55
Interest expense
-6.26
-6.86
-10.81
-11.2
Other income
1.32
0.28
0.38
0.84
Profit before tax
-0.38
-2.93
-15.87
-14.24
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
-2.93
-15.87
-14.24
Exceptional items
0
3.14
0
0.7
Net profit
-0.38
0.2
-15.87
-13.54
yoy growth (%)
-286.48
-101.3
17.22
-23.01
NPM
-0.73
0.4
-26
-18.78
