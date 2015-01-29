Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.65
-21.93
33.9
-26.56
Op profit growth
128.51
-117.01
-365.95
-156.09
EBIT growth
78.96
-131.65
-324.09
-168.79
Net profit growth
23.68
-1,784.14
-106
682.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.21
-3.01
13.82
-6.95
EBIT margin
-8.9
-4.74
11.69
-6.99
Net profit margin
-24.71
-19.05
0.88
-19.7
RoCE
-7.67
-3.75
11.3
-5.56
RoNW
-112.66
-17.73
0.83
-15.5
RoA
-5.32
-3.76
0.21
-3.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
1.69
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-38.93
-32.43
-4.17
-33
Book value per share
-9.78
25.38
54.76
46.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
13.05
0
P/CEPS
-0.39
-0.62
-5.29
-0.45
P/B
-1.56
0.8
0.4
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
-19.9
-58.57
6.4
-30.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.03
0.32
-11.43
1.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
97.38
110.47
78.07
87.71
Inventory days
133.31
169.42
152.04
241.71
Creditor days
-43.13
-26.1
-38.88
-58.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.56
0.33
-1.09
0.54
Net debt / equity
-15.83
5.91
2.71
2.9
Net debt / op. profit
-15.08
-33.4
5.63
-13.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.38
-57.28
-45.7
-44.4
Employee costs
-25.41
-27.41
-24.43
-35.17
Other costs
-21.41
-18.32
-16.03
-27.37
