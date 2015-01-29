iifl-logo-icon 1
Aplab Ltd Key Ratios

31
(44.25%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.65

-21.93

33.9

-26.56

Op profit growth

128.51

-117.01

-365.95

-156.09

EBIT growth

78.96

-131.65

-324.09

-168.79

Net profit growth

23.68

-1,784.14

-106

682.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.21

-3.01

13.82

-6.95

EBIT margin

-8.9

-4.74

11.69

-6.99

Net profit margin

-24.71

-19.05

0.88

-19.7

RoCE

-7.67

-3.75

11.3

-5.56

RoNW

-112.66

-17.73

0.83

-15.5

RoA

-5.32

-3.76

0.21

-3.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

1.69

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-38.93

-32.43

-4.17

-33

Book value per share

-9.78

25.38

54.76

46.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

13.05

0

P/CEPS

-0.39

-0.62

-5.29

-0.45

P/B

-1.56

0.8

0.4

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

-19.9

-58.57

6.4

-30.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.03

0.32

-11.43

1.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

97.38

110.47

78.07

87.71

Inventory days

133.31

169.42

152.04

241.71

Creditor days

-43.13

-26.1

-38.88

-58.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.56

0.33

-1.09

0.54

Net debt / equity

-15.83

5.91

2.71

2.9

Net debt / op. profit

-15.08

-33.4

5.63

-13.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.38

-57.28

-45.7

-44.4

Employee costs

-25.41

-27.41

-24.43

-35.17

Other costs

-21.41

-18.32

-16.03

-27.37

