iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aplab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31
(44.25%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplab Ltd

Aplab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-2.93

-15.87

-14.24

Depreciation

-0.37

-1.02

-1.44

-1.55

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.67

-3.06

53.63

-17.1

Other operating items

Operating

-1.43

-7.01

36.31

-32.89

Capital expenditure

15.53

-35.58

-39.78

-0.37

Free cash flow

14.09

-42.59

-3.46

-33.27

Equity raised

-62.07

-69.12

-44.69

-20.05

Investing

0

0

0

-0.05

Financing

64.43

62.74

58.24

52.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.45

-48.98

10.07

-0.85

Aplab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.