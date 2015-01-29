Aplab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-2.93
-15.87
-14.24
Depreciation
-0.37
-1.02
-1.44
-1.55
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.67
-3.06
53.63
-17.1
Other operating items
Operating
-1.43
-7.01
36.31
-32.89
Capital expenditure
15.53
-35.58
-39.78
-0.37
Free cash flow
14.09
-42.59
-3.46
-33.27
Equity raised
-62.07
-69.12
-44.69
-20.05
Investing
0
0
0
-0.05
Financing
64.43
62.74
58.24
52.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.45
-48.98
10.07
-0.85
