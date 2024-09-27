Book Closure for the 59th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26th September, 2024. Proceedings of the 59th Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Proceedings of the AGM dated 26th September, 2024 after putting time of meeting and end of meeting in the proceedings. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)