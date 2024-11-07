iifl-logo-icon 1
Aplab Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 29, 2015

Aplab CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of Redeemable Preference Shares and other matters
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for Un-audited Financial Results and other matters. Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
APLAB LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 and other matters Outcome of Board Meeting for un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and other business.
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
APLAB LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other matters. APLAB LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board Meeting scheduled on 27th May, 2024 has been postponed to 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th May, 2024 for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
APLAB LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of new Directors Managing Director and other matters. 1. Appointment of Mrs. Amrita P. Deodhar as Chairperson & Managing Director 2.Appointment of Dr. Shailedra Kumar Hajela as Additional Director 3.Appointment of Miss. Uma Balakrishnan as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
APLAB LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th February, 2024 for un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

