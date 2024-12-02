iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
The notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, for seeking approval of the Shareholders for the above issue and other connected matters Declaration of Voting Results by Chairperson and Managing Director for EGM held on 30th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
EGM27 Jun 202423 Jul 2024
Extra ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23rd July, 2024 for Special Businesses 1. Appointment of Mrs. Amrita P. Deodhar as Chairperson & Managing Director for 3 years. 2.Appointment of Miss. Uma Balakrishnan as Independent Director for 5 years. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting on 23rd July, 2024 sent to the shareholders on 1st July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024) Proceedings of EGM held on 23rd July, 2024 passed by the members. Scutinizers Report of Mrs. Rama Subramanian, Practising Company Secretary for the EGM held on 23rd July, 2024 Voting Results by the Chairperson of the Company for EGM held on 23rd July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

