Extra ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23rd July, 2024 for Special Businesses 1. Appointment of Mrs. Amrita P. Deodhar as Chairperson & Managing Director for 3 years. 2.Appointment of Miss. Uma Balakrishnan as Independent Director for 5 years. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting on 23rd July, 2024 sent to the shareholders on 1st July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024) Proceedings of EGM held on 23rd July, 2024 passed by the members. Scutinizers Report of Mrs. Rama Subramanian, Practising Company Secretary for the EGM held on 23rd July, 2024 Voting Results by the Chairperson of the Company for EGM held on 23rd July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)